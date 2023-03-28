Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance
The suspect, who was killed by police, is believed to be a former student at The Covenant School in Nashville, where the shooting took place.
The shooter was armed with two “assault-style” weapons — a rifle and a pistol — as well as a handgun, authorities said. At least two of them were believed to have been obtained legally in the Nashville area.
The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.
Officials investigate series of 'swatting' calls at Missouri schools
Swatting is when an individual makes a hoax call to 911 to draw a response from law enforcement, usually a SWAT team, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Swatting calls were made at least nine Missouri schools Monday, including Knob Noster High School, North Kansas City High School, Carl Junction High School, Smith Cotton Junior High, Kickapoo High School, Ozark High School, Carthage High School, Branson High School and Wright City High School.
It's not clear if any of the texts/calls were made by the same person.
Area residents attend first appointments at new MU Health Care clinic in Boonville
The building, located at 516 Jackson Road, is 14,000 square feet and has an urgent care center with extended hours, primary care, imaging to include a CT scanner, lab and therapy services.
Though Boonville did have physical therapy services before, patients said having the clinic closer for blood draws and urgent care services is tremendously helpful.
University Hospital offers programs to increase, diversify nurses in Missouri
The Missouri Hospital Association says registered nurses make up the largest single cohort of hospital employees in Missouri, but there is currently a need for more than 8,000 of them. MU Health Care is offering programs that allow anyone, regardless of background, to apply.
Shanon Fucik, chief nursing officer at MU Health Care, says their entire organization, as well as many industries around the country, are experiencing workforce shortages. She says they're not just trying to fill those vacant positions.
House bill could ban diversity, equity and inclusion statements for post-secondary institutions
A House bill could change how Missouri’s publicly funded universities handle diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) statement requirements.
HB 1196, also known as “Postsecondary Education Discrimination,” prevents public post-secondary schools from requiring any applicants, students or contractors to endorse any DEI statements.