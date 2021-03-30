MU medical student makes dream reality despite the odds
University of Missouri medical student Natalie Rodriguez was born into poverty in El Cruce, Peru. Her family struggled to afford the most basic of necessities. Rodriguez's little sister was sick and a medical mission group helped her recover.
Rodriguez worked hard to get through medical school in order to pay it forward to her family, and on MU's Match day, her dreams came true. Rodriguez got matched to University of California San Diego for pediatrics. She wants to help other people who were underserved just like her growing up.
Mid-Missouri health advocates have other missions beyond COVID-19
Public health leaders have been working day and night to respond to the coronavirus.
But it is not all they do. Mid-Missouri public health organizations promote well-being in a variety of ways; but a global pandemic still takes precedence.
Although the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services has been busy with vaccine rollout and COVID-19 education, it also has kept up its traditional mission. The department provides a variety of healthcare services including ones for reproductive health and social services.
Boone County Medical Examiner expects identification of human remains on Friday
The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office expects an identification on Friday of the human remains found last week.
CPD said they believe the skeletal remains found belong to missing Columbia mother Mengqi Ji.
Boone County's medical examiner Dori Burke confirmed to KOMU 8 News that the office is contracting out a forensic odontologist. The forensic anthropologist in the case is an MU employee.
The anthropologist will look for signs of injury, Burke said. Burke was also at the scene of where the human remains were found last week.
Government, financial services included in Phase 2 of vaccine rollout
Phase 2 of vaccine rollout began Monday, which opened vaccinations up to an additional 880,000 Missourians. A total of 3.9 million Missourians are now eligible and activated for a vaccine.
Phase 2 is focused on equity and economic recovery. The Missouri Vaccine Navigator says the new phase "protects those who have been disproportionately affected and accelerating economic recovery."
Missouri Senate votes to ban police chokeholds
A bill to ban police chokeholds has passed the Missouri Senate. Senators voted 30-4 in favor of the measure.
The bill also would allow Kansas City police to live up to 30 miles outside of the city's limits in Missouri.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Cloud cover will increase through the day ahead of a cold front. The front will come through around midday, so high temperatures in the middle 60s will occur then.
This cold front could lead to some showers Tuesday evening in areas east of Highway 54. More showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are expected to form as the front makes its way southeast.