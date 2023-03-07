Rock Bridge student killed in Monday afternoon crash
A Columbia Public Schools student died after a crash Monday afternoon in south Columbia.
Columbia police confirmed one juvenile died in the two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and SUV around 12:30 p.m. Monday on West Nifong Boulevard.
The individual was a student at Rock Bridge High School, according to Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark. Their name has not been released by law enforcement.
The intersection near West Nifong Boulevard and Bethel Street was closed for over an hour while law enforcement investigated.
Salisbury High School student athlete dies
A Salisbury R-IV School District student athlete has died, the district confirmed Monday.
London White was a junior at Salisbury High School. The district did not elaborate on his cause of death.
White was a player on the Salisbury High School football team and boys' basketball team, which earned a spot in the State Basketball Final Four championship in Springfield. The Panthers will play against Hartville at 4 p.m. Friday.
The district said in a news release the team plans to compete in the championship with the support of White's family.
Health care workers respond to proposed bills that prohibit diversity training
Missouri's House Special Committee on Government Accountability held public hearings on Monday for House bills 489 and 1196.
The bills would prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion education and training in all Missouri health care institutions, like hospitals, clinics, rehab facilities, medical schools and nursing schools.
Rep. Doug Richey (R-Excelsior Springs), sponsor of HB 1196, says his bill would protect the “diversity of thought.”
Jefferson City residents petition to halt housing construction plan
Residents of the Roland Street-Marshall Street community in Jefferson City submitted a petition to the city council asking for a "No Vote" on a proposed housing project within the community.
The proposed housing project would be developed by Timothy Joseph. Residents say Joseph is aiming to build 10 single family homes in this area which only allows for six. According to Joseph, the homes would be priced between $250,000 and $300,000.
"This would overcrowd an area in our neighborhood that is already crowded," local resident Patsy Johnson said. "We're surrounded by 3 major educational institutions.
Forecast: Rain chances return for Tuesday, but the rain will stay light
A cold front is going to make for a much colder start to Tuesday. Those cooler temperatures are expected to last through the week.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start much cooler, in the middle 30s. Highs are expected to warm to the lower 50s in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies, though a few sunny breaks are possible through the day.
We’ll watch for a few showers to move in the evening, with rain continuing through off and on through the night.