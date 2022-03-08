Columbia City Council votes no to ARPA resolution and yes to Student Resource Officer Authorization
Columbia City Council voted on a number of issues, including voting no to the ARPA resolution and yes to the authorization of School Resource Officers at some Columbia Public Schools, at its meeting Monday night.
Council voted 5-2 in favor of adding school resource officers back to Columbia Public Schools high schools.
The program will include one officer at Hickman High School, one at Rock Bridge High School and two at Battle High School. The cost for this will be $393,551. CPS will compensate the city 75% for salaries ($295,163 per year). The term of this agreement will be from Jan. 20, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark stressed the need for SROs.
"This is absolutely critical to the safety and well-being of all our scholars and staff," Baumstark said. "In just the last couple of months, we have had two high school students die from gun violence."
Fiji fraternity hazing lawsuit defendants ask for case dismissal, media restrictions
Defendants in an ongoing civil lawsuit over alleged hazing at MU's now-unrecognized Phi Gamma Delta fraternity — commonly known as "Fiji" — have begun to file varying motions in response to allegations made by the family of Daniel Santulli.
The lawsuit names 23 defendants, ranging from the fraternity's national organization to its student executive board, arguing their negligence around an Oct. 19 "pledge father reveal party" that left Santulli, 19, incapacitated following "excessive" alcohol consumption.
In addition to the civil case, there could still be criminal charges filed: An MU Police Department spokesperson confirmed an investigation into the incident "remains open and active."
But, according to filings in Boone County Circuit Court, some defendants have filed motions to dismiss the claims and restrict media coverage of the proceedings.
Family of Russian MU student experiences 'information war'
"It's just complete madness," Ekaterina Coleman, an MU Russian graduate student said, after hearing the news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Coleman's family lives in Siberia, Russia where extreme media restriction means there are some pieces of information she knows more about than her father.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Tuesday will start on a cool note with morning temperatures in the middle 20s. Wind chill won’t be much of a factor due to relatively calm winds.
Highs are expected to warm into the upper 40s under partly sunny skies.
Warmer temperatures will continue to push into the region on Wednesday with highs reaching the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.