CPS Board votes to return to in-person learning 5 days a week
The Columbia Board of Education has voted to return to a five day school week in a vote that took place during Monday night’s meeting.
The start date of the 5-day, in-person learning would be April 5, after spring break concludes.
Families who opted for their students to learn fully remote for the rest of the school year will not return in-person. The district will still offer virtual learning for the more than 3,400 students currently enrolled in virtual learning in all grades.
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. That's according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials, which was announced on Monday.
Even with one million Missourians being vaccinated, masks are still highly recommended by the CDC. About 30 million Americans or only about 9% of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far.
University of Missouri Public Health Professor Nasser Yazdani said vaccines create immunity for the vaccinated person but not for the public. He said encouraging fully-vaccinated people to practice caution in public, will further protect communities from the transmission of the virus.
Tier 3 will open next, and the rush for vaccines has slowed down
Months after the first vaccines were administered, Phase 1B - Tier 3 will open in Missouri next Monday, March 15.
Those in Tier 3 include essential workers, such as child care workers, teachers and school staff, water and waste employees, energy workers, critical manufacturing workers, and food and agricultural workers, or what the State Health Department calls "critical infrastructure."
MU Health Care will not receive any vaccine doses this week as they are on a schedule to receive 4,000 doses every other week. Boone Hospital Center will receive 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
More restrictions eased as 1 million Missourians vaccinated
Local governments continue to relax virus-related restrictions. The moves come as the state announced more than 1 million residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced several restrictions would be eased, including allowing businesses to stay open to midnight and increasing the cap on public gatherings.
Cape Giradeau officials voted Monday to replace the city's mask mandate with a statement that wearing masks is “highly recommended.”
Forecast: Warm temperatures through the middle of the week
Temperatures will start on a warm note with morning lows in the middle 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the morning hours with increasing sunshine into the afternoon. Highs will warm into the lower 70s and it will be breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph.
Tuesday is the last guaranteed dry day for the rest of the week! If you have outdoor plans that require dry time this will be the best opportunity to get them done.