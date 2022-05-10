Missouri House embraces new congressional redistricting plan
With time running short, the Missouri House on Monday endorsed a newly proposed map for the state’s eight congressional districts that — if the Senate agrees — could be used in elections later this year.
The plan embraced by the state House is projected to continue Republicans’ 6-2 advantage over Democrats in the state’s U.S. House delegation. It marked an attempt to avoid court intervention and break a stalemate with the state Senate before a Friday deadline to pass legislation.
Though Republicans hold large majorities in the state Capitol, Missouri is one of the last states still struggling to enact a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census. Republican factions have been squabbling about how aggressively to draw districts to their favor, and which communities to divide when balancing the population among districts.
Missouri lawmakers losing time with less than a week left in the session
Filibustering, dress code violations and general disruption in the Senate resulted in a historically unproductive start to this year’s legislative session.
the Senate and House have until Friday at 6 p.m. to decide on what bills should go to the Governor's office.
Missouri lawmakers have a lot on their plate before Friday, including redistricting, sports betting, hospital visitor policies, trans athlete bans, elections laws, the education omnibus bill, abortion, unemployment, and the Medicaid constitutional amendment.
However, there have many disruptions in the Senate session.
Republicans and Democrats both agree the disruptions in the Senate session are due to the body's conservative caucus. There are seven Senators apart of that group and Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, and Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, are just a couple Senators in the caucus.
Family friend remembers Columbia homicide victim as search for suspect continues
The Columbia Police Department is still investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 800 block of Grand Avenue.
According to CPD, 37-year-old Demetrius Ware was found with gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
Terrell Gardner says he is a close family friend of Ware. The two met nearly 25 years go in elementary school, Gardner said.
"I grew up with Demetrius," Gardner said. "We met each other back in elementary school, best friends with his brother, which ended up becoming basically family to me. His mom became my mom, my other mom, and we just hung out as kids, played outside, inside, I stayed at his house. We became like family."
CPS allows local GSA to submit grant request, adopts updated seclusion, restraint policy
The Columbia Public School Board worked through a lengthy agenda during their meeting Monday night, but comments from the public added depth to a meeting filed with procedure.
The school board unanimously approved a request from the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) at Rock Bridge High School to submit a grant for funding to create a gender-affirming closet. Students from the club want to submit a $10,000 grant application to the It Gets Better Project. The nonprofit organization aims to support LGBTQ+ youth.
The closet would provide gender-affirming clothing that LGBTQ+ youth can use to express themselves if they do not feel safe doing so at home to lack access to alternative clothing. All students regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity will have access to the closet, according to the grant application.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 70s with mostly clear skies. Highs are expected to warm to the lower 90s with sunshine remaining abundant. Peak heat index values are expected to be near the triple digits.
The peak of the humidity this week is on Tuesday, but it will continue to feel harsh on Wednesday and sticky through Friday.
Heat index values are expected to peak on Tuesday with the humidity, but will remain in the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.