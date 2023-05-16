Columbia police officers in use-of-force video 'no longer employed' by Friday, mayor says
Two Columbia police officers currently under investigation for the apparent use of force during an arrest outside Harpo's Bar and Grill in downtown Columbia have been identified. Video of the incident shows the officers responding to Harpo's Bar and Grill in the early hours of morning on May 7. In the video, one officer could be seen pinning a man to the ground and punching him in the face.
The arrest report of the incident identified the two officers as Gardner Pottorff and Keenen Shouse.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe told KOMU 8 that they will no longer be employed Monday afternoon, “It is my understanding that the officers involved in the incident are no longer employed by the city or will cease employment with the city on May 19," Buffaloe said.
As of now, a week after the incident, no charges have been filed.
Forecast: Lingering showers possible Tuesday morning, warmer for the middle of the week
Tuesday will start with cloudy skies and morning temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunshine will slowly start to break through for the rest of the day with highs warming to near 70° under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will soar back to the lower 80s by Wednesday and Thursday, but humidity values will remain relatively low, especially compared to last week. A cold front is expected to pass on Friday bringing a chance of showers and cooler air into the weekend.
Columbia Parks and Recreation expansion efforts to consider CoMo Roller Derby
The Columbia City Council voted to approve expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse at its meeting Monday.
The expansion would add over 40,000 square feet to the sports fieldhouse, including four hardwood courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, office space, restroom facilities, a multipurpose room and more seating. It would also grow the parking lot to more than 200 spaces
Roundabout construction causes detours to University Hospital parking
The intersection of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive will be under construction started Monday, May 15 and will continue through July 28. During construction, the intersection will be closed to all, causing a potential increase in traffic for those having to take those routes.
The new University Children's Hospital plans to open in 2024. After its completion, there will be an expected increase in traffic in the area as a result the services it will provide. The new roundabout is expected to reduce the increase in traffic for commuters.
Randall Wright to serve in Jefferson City Council's Fourth Ward seat
Randall Wright was named to Jefferson City Council's Fourth Ward seat during the council's meeting Monday night.
Wright was one of six applicants for the vacancy, which was created when former Fourth Ward council member Ron Fitzwater was elected mayor in April. The six applicants included Carlos Graham, Michael Michelson, Kathi Harness, Julie Allen, Chuck Walker and Wright.
Local experts predict allergy season may be worse than usual
This year's allergy season is expected to be longer than in years past, and the risk for potentially worse symptoms is high according to experts.
MU Health Care's Dr. Christine Franzese said she has seen a rising trend of worsening allergy conditions and longer growing seasons over the years.
According to Franzese, this year's growing season is expected to be about three weeks longer than normal years.