Facebook group helps mid-Missouri moms find baby formula amidst shortage
Many Columbia mothers are struggling to find baby formula for their child.
With many shelves empty, some mothers have taken to Facebook groups to share information on which stores have baby formula in stock.
One specific group, "Show Me Formula: Mid Missouri" is a place for mid-Missouri mothers to post the places where they have found formula.
Columbia City Council votes on roll cart ban at Monday meeting
The Columbia City Council voted on the city’s roll cart dispute at the regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening.
The ban on ordinance No. 024978, which bans the use of roll carts for trash collection, is now lifted, putting the use of the carts up for discussion in later debates.
Members are also expected to vote on whether to completely replace electric and communication systems within the Columbia Regional Airport.
Biden will travel to Buffalo, NY on Tuesday following mass shooting, official says
President Joe Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to meet with the families of victims after a mass shooting Saturday.
The shooting left 10 people dead, a white house official says, and Biden expressed his sympathies for the victims and their families during the National Peace Officers Memorial Service.
“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America. Our hearts are heavy once again, but our resolve must never waver," the President said.
Jefferson City Council considering pay increases for police officers
Jefferson City Council will discuss and consider a labor agreement between the City of Jefferson City and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Missouri, Lodge #19, for its police officers.
The three-year agreement includes a beginning salary of $46,000 and a 2.5% step promotion.
Monday's council meeting will take place June 6 at 6 p.m.
Marshall Public Schools condemns suspending student protesters
Students were protesting a possible sexual assault following prom night on April 30 and the Marshall Public School System has spoken out.
“When the protest started, they said anybody that walked out is getting expelled or suspended for the rest of the year and that seniors can't get to walk on the stage” MHS senior Destiny Jinks said at a protest last weekend.
However, MPS Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher said it is not true. The school has yet to confirm if the incident is a sexual assault.
There will be a chance for rain later today and rainfall may be heavy. Storms will be part of a brief warming trend into the middle of the week.
Starting this morning will be lots of sunshine and comfortable, mild temps in the upper 50s. A quick warm-up can be expected today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
There will be a lot of dry air over the region during the day, so any rain remnants passing through from early morning Kansas/Oklahoma storms will likely fizzle out and just leave clouds.