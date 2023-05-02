Judge blocks Missouri AG's emergency order that would limit transgender care
A judge has blocked Missouri Attorney General Bailey's emergency order that would require adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill other requirements before they could receive gender-affirming treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery.
St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo issued the temporary restraining order barring the enforcement of the emergency rule until May 15 unless she extends it. She scheduled a May 11 hearing on the lawsuit challenging the rule.
Safety grant awarded to 169 Missouri school districts
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that 169 school districts and charter schools have received grants from the state's newly created School Safety Grant Program.
In March, the state of Missouri made $20 million available for to local education agencies to promote school safety. Funds were distributed through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and opened up applications for school districts.
Man and child seriously injured in Audrain County crash
A Mexico man and 4-year-old boy were seriously injured in a crash in Audrain County on Saturday, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Michael Marks, 26, was driving a 2001 Ford Focus when it swerved to avoid hitting a deer on Missouri Route 22 at County Road 945. The car crossed the center of the roadway and ran off the roadway, where it overturned several times.
Jefferson City Council hears from six candidates for open council seat
The Jefferson City Council heard from its six candidates to fill the open seat for the Fourth Ward on the council Monday evening. The vacancy was created when former Fourth Ward council member Ron Fitzwater was elected mayor in April.
Each candidate was given five minutes to introduce themselves, discuss the ideas they would bring to the council, and what they would like to see change in Jefferson City.
Columbia nonprofit receives $1.49 million to support young adults
Job Point received a $1.49 million grant last week from the U.S. Department of Labor for its YouthBuild program.
The grant will fund most of the YouthBuild program that Job Point offers. The program provides high school equivalency instruction and skills training classes.