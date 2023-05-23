Woman injured in shooting during south Columbia robbery
Columbia police said an adult female was found with a gunshot wound after a robbery in the 5300 block of E. Tayside Circle in south Columbia Monday afternoon.
Officers attempted CPR until medics arrived and transported the woman to a local hospital.
Officers and detectives remained on scene Monday night to talk with neighbors and look through evidence. They ask anyone with any surveillance footage of the area or any information to reach out to the department at 573-884-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477.
Forecast: A quiet week of weather in mid-Missouri
It’s a fairly quiet week of weather in mid-Missouri with high pressure over head early this week, a weak cold front late Wednesday and a slight cool down for the end of the week.
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 50s, but will quickly warm for the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Humidity will remain low for Tuesday, but will be noticeable on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. That slight increase in humidity will end when the cold front passes Wednesday evening.
Ahead of the front, temperatures will be mild on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s. A few very isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday afternoon, but most of the region will not see any rainfall.
The slight drop in temperatures for the end of the week will continue into the weekend, but we will start to see warmer air early next week.
Missouri DNR holds public meeting about flooding problems in Jefferson City
The U.S. Army Corps and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources hosted an outreach meeting Monday night to hear public input about flooding problems occurring in the Jefferson City area.
According to Missouri DNR's website, over the past decade, the Lower Missouri River Basin has experienced unusual periods of flooding, recording its first, second, and fourth highest runoff years.
Jefferson City was identified as a problem area for flooding after a significant flood occurred in 2019, according to the DNR.
William Woods University expands with men's football and women's flag football programs
After 153 years as a university, William Woods announced Monday it will add men's football and women's flag football programs as sponsored sports, an announcement WWU President, Jeremy Moreland, said has been in the works for a long time.
"Students are at the center of this decision. Football is going to build on what is already great about William Woods University," Moreland said.
WWU has opened up for bids to enhance its facilities and plans to include laying turf on its current soccer field to play games on.
Suspect in Danny Santulli hazing case accepts plea agreement
Several suspects accused of hazing Danny Santulli at the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity at MU had status hearings at the Boone County Courthouse Monday.
Judge Brouck Jacobs accepted a plea agreement from Harrison Reichman, 21, to the misdemeanor charge of supplying alcohol to a minor. One other suspect's will go to trial in September or October, and another suspect has a new status hearing scheduled for June 12.
All three are charged with hazing – life endangerment, a class D felony, in connection to the October 2021 fraternity party that left Santulli with brain injuries.
U.S. 24 in Monroe County closed following fatal train collision
Part of U.S. Route 24 in Monroe County will remain closed until at least Wednesday after a semi truck and train collided Sunday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Crews from Norfolk Southern have been on site cleaning up leftover debris from the incident, according to Monroe County Sheriff Joe Colston.
One Monroe County resident who lives near a detour that is helping redirect traffic said he has seen many semi-truck drivers struggle with where to go, and that the detours are forcing semis to take back roads they probably are not accustomed to.