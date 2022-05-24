Annual ‘Run for the Wall’ motorcycle ride makes its way through mid-Missouri
The 32nd annual Run for the Wall rode through Mid-Missouri on Monday during its cross country trip to Washington D.C.. The ride is dedicated to all prisoners of war and those missing in action.
The group began their ride in Ontario, California and will end at the Vietnam Memorial Wall. Monday marked day six of their journey.
"It's always fulfilling to see people that are willing to extend themselves a little bit, make an extra effort to show their patriotism," William E. Stucker, captain for the Columbia area Patriot Guard Riders, said.
Urgent crisis: Many reasons for growing loss of rural health care
Missouri rural health care is struggling due to a lack of access, lack of specialists and a lack of insurance. Because of these challenges, many are not getting the care they need.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said that 99 out of Missouri’s 113 counties are rural; 45% of these don’t have access to necessary medical services.
Many health care providers in Missouri agree that medical care expansion in these areas is necessary. Possible solutions include further development of rural residency programs or increased federal funding.
Columbia property owners rename downtown neighborhood ‘The Stockyards’
The downtown area between the Columbia College campus and College Avenue has a new name: “The Stockyards.” Business and property owners chose this name as a way to pay homage to the area's history and renewal.
In the 1800s, the area hosted brick-makers, stockyards, meat packers, shoe manufacturers and more. In recent decades, meat-packing businesses have remained as well as many historic buildings. Business and property owners wanted this reflected in the name and hope for more growth in their area.
Daniel Boone Regional Library employees vote to unionize
On Monday morning, employees of Daniel Boone Regional Library passed a vote to unionize. The union will include staff from Columbia, Callaway County, Holts Summit and Southern Boone Public Libraries.
According to a press release, of the 156 workers who participated in the vote, 65% voted in favor of unionization under the name DBRLWorkersUnited. The group will be represented by the American Federation of State and County Municipal Employees.
"The library's employees are a very important part of the services we provide our community and job satisfaction has always been important to us," DBRLWorkersUnited executive director Margaret Conroy said. "We are looking forward to learning more about their specific concerns through the bargaining process."
Missouri wastewater detects a spike in COVID cases
MU researcher Marc Johnson and his team have been tracking COVID-19 infections through wastewater. For the first time in months, cases are on the rise and have many different variations.
More urban areas have a higher concentration of these variants and Johnson also said that some of these mutations are known to cause resistance to some antibodies.
“The main take away is that the virus is still here,” Johnson said. “It's still adapting, and it's good to be aware of that.”
Baby formula ‘price gouging’ causes concern in mid-Missouri
Caregivers in mid-Missouri are having trouble finding baby formula due to the national shortage. Now “price gouging” is making it even harder.
This issue is occurring across the country. New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a state of emergency to stop the increase of these prices. In mid-Missouri, concerns are also growing.
In the “Show Me Formula: Mid Missouri” Facebook group, Kelly Smith, shared a situation that occurred in a Columbia pharmacy, where an item rang up at $37.99, but had a sticker price of $56 and was sold later for 70$.
The owner, Anthony DeSha, says that this was a mistake in the computer and only wants to help mothers in this situation.
A rain system for mid-week has slowed down, pushing rain back in the timeline and cooling temps further into the week.
Clouds will hold on throughout Tuesday, but for central Missouri, much of the day will be dry. Western Missouri and KC will see a rainy day, but the rain won't reach the central part of the state until late afternoon, into the evening; after 5pm.
Rain will be widespread overnight into Wednesday.