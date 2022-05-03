Three mid-Missouri nonprofits collaborate to expand housing opportunities for those in need
Three nonprofits are expanding to create housing opportunities for new expectant mothers, families of children being treated at area health facilities, and for those receiving hospice care in their final days of life.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri will move from its current location to be closer to the community's children's hospital being built on the MU campus. It is planning to expand from 18 to 24 bedrooms, according to Lindsey DuCharme, the Ronald McDonald House communications director.
"When we found out that MU Health Care would be moving their pediatric and NICU from the hospital on Keene Street over to a new children's hospital on their main campus we had to think about what that means for us," DuCharme said.
Columbia City Council votes for plan to address driver shortage, discusses environmental goals
The Columbia City Council addressed a number of agenda items Monday ranging from hiring a paratransit bus driver to a report calling for the city to enact stricter climate rules.
The PTAC raised concerns about the city's difficulty attracting and hiring new drivers for its transit services. GoCOMO bus service is operating with 18 fewer drivers than needed. This has led to a reduction in services, according to reporting from the Columbia Missourian. The staffing issues have affected current drivers as well, as bus drivers have been working 12 hours of mandatory overtime per week since August of 2021.
To fix this problem, the city council voted unanimously to create a separate position for drivers to operate only paratransit buses.
Education bill looking to replenish Missouri's substitute teacher workforce
The Missouri Senate is nearing the final fiscal hearing of House bill 2304 which aims to make it easier to be a substitute teacher in the state.
Currently under Missouri's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), the requirement to receive a Content Substitute (K-12) Certification is 60 credit hours from an accredited university or college. HB 2304 will reduce the requirement to 36 credit hours, or by completing 20 hours of online training.
"I tried to open the door as wide as possible, to get as many people eligible to be substitutes," Rep. Ed Lewis (R-Moberly), a former Moberly High School teacher, said.
Senate committee goes over final budget bills before May 6 deadline
The Senate Committee on Appropriations met Monday to discuss funds for capital and state department improvements and funds from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).
The General Assembly has until May 6 to pass a balanced state operating budget.
Chairman of the Appropriations Committee Sen. Dan Hegeman (R-Crosby) explained the budget must be complete before Friday.
"We worked on the entire budget going forward," Hegeman said. "But on ARPA funds, we're looking at one time expenses, typically of the infrastructure capital type of nature, and trying to work with folks and to see that we're addressing the concerns in their districts."
First Alert Weather Forecast
It will remain mostly cloudy on Tuesday with high temps roughly 10-degrees below average for this time of year, only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Wednesday is looking to begin with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Rain chances will increase overnight. Warmer with high temps in the upper 60s.
A stormy day is on tap for Thursday with daytime showers and thunderstorms dominating much of the day thanks to a passing low pressure system.