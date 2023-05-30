MSHP reports 96 crashes and 10 deaths during Memorial Day weekend so far
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported 96 crashes, 10 traffic deaths and 83 injuries during Memorial Day weekend.
Additionally, officers have made 107 driving while intoxicated arrests and seven boating while intoxicated arrests.
Forecast: Rain chances stay low as a warming trend begins
A slow warming trend with humidity starting to return is the weather story of the week ahead.
We will start the day with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the lower 60s. We’ll gradually warm to the middle to upper 80s in the afternoon with a few more clouds developing.
A very isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Tuesday and over the next several days, but much of the region will stay dry and not see rain. Any showers and storms that do form will be in the peak heating of the day from 2PM-8PM.
Temperatures will hover around the upper 80s to near 90° with stray shower/storm chances remaining in the forecast. Unfortunately, no widespread rain is expected anytime soon.
Humidity will slowly increase as the temperature increases. We’ll be nearing the sticky level in the afternoon by the end of the week.
Otherwise, the pattern looks fairly stagnant into next week.
Recycling drop-off centers overflow on Memorial Day amid suspension of curbside pickup
Columbia's recycling drop-off sites have been overflowing since the city suspended its curbside recycling pickup on May 17.
Matt Nestor, the Columbia Utilities Spokesperson, said the decision to suspend curbside recycling pickup was due largely to on-going staffing shortages.
Jury trial scheduled for a defendant in MU hazing case
Samuel Morrison, a defendant in the 2021 hazing case of Danny Santulli, is ordered to appear at a pre-trial conference on Sept. 11, 2023. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26.
Morrison faces a felony charge of hazing - life endangerment in connection to the October 2021 Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity party that left Santulli with brain injuries.
Military Officers Association honors fallen soldiers for Memorial Day
The Military Officers Association of America held a wreath-laying ceremony for Memorial Day Monday at the Boone County War Memorial.
Over 30 Boone County organizations and dozens of residents attended the event, including the Columbia Community Band who performed the National Anthem and Military Medley for the ceremony.
11-year-old cleans up Mokane Cemetery for Memorial Day
In honor of Memorial Day, one mid-Missouri girl wanted to honor veterans and others by cleaning up a cemetery.
Avery Young, 11, started cleaning a few weeks ago after she noticed many of the gravestones were dirty and didn't have flowers on them.