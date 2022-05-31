Rock Bridge community honors Mike Woods at vigil
More than 100 community members came together Monday night to honor the life of Mike Woods, Rock Bridge High School's home school communicator.
Woods was shot and killed last Friday at a Tennessee highway rest stop. His son Micah McElmurry, 30, of Decatur, Illinois, has been charged with the homicide.
To the Rock Bridge community, he was a friend to everyone. Students said Woods made them feel like the most important person in the world.
“He had the impact of someone that would go out of his way to make you feel special,” Superintendent Brian Yearwood said. “Just by seeing the outpouring here today, I see this as his legacy of how he made others feel.”
Local communities honor veterans on Memorial Day
Columbia, Jefferson City and California hosted Memorial Day events on Monday.
The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation in Columbia honored veterans in a wreath ceremony and an open house, where veterans could come and receive a medal for their service.
The First Christian Church in Jefferson City held a concert to commemorate those who have served in the armed forces. Paul Hinman, the director of the Jefferson City Concert Band, said the music was chosen to honor and recognize veterans, and first responders.
California Progress Incorporated hosted a dedication ceremony for the new Latham Memorial Family Park. The park includes a playground for kids, a gazebo for entertainment and a memorial wall that honors over 3,000 Moniteau County veterans.
One man dead after exchanging gunfire with Sedalia police
A man is dead after the Sedalia Police Department said he got into a gunfire exchange with officers Sunday night.
Officers said Masen T. Moore, 22, attempted to run away after they responded to a home on the 700 block of Broadway Boulevard.
Moore had a parole warrant, according to Chief Matthew Wirt.
The police department said officers on the scene tried to talk with Moore, and that's when he started shooting at the officers. An officer returned fire and hit him. EMS took Moore to the hospital where he later died.
No other injuries were reported.
Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop A is currently in charge of the investigation of the shooting.
Daycare bomb threat suspect expected to be in court Tuesday
The man accused of calling a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare is expected to be in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday after he was extradited to the Boone County Jail over the weekend.
Alexzander Green, 25, is charged with first-degree terroristic threat, first-degree harassment and second-degree child endangerment.
According to court documents, Green called the Kindercare Child Center on May 17 and said he put a bomb in the building to kill someone. The probable cause statement said Green had called and harassed the daycare on prior occasions as well.
Russellville baseball advances to Tuesday's Class 2 State Championship game
Russellville baseball advanced to the Class 2 State Championship after narrowly defeating Plattsburg 3-2 in extra innings Monday in Ozark.
Junior Jesse Daniel's eighth inning RBI double proved to be the game-winner just five days after his sixth inning RBI double sent Russellville to the semifinal game.
Russellville will make its first finals appearance, facing Portageville in Ozark at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Ozark.
First Alert Weather
Tuesday will be mostly dry, but by the afternoon we'll have a cold front moving through, and this will give us good chances with showers and thunderstorms.
Development will begin in NW mid-MO around 3pm, popping up thunderstorms that may produce damaging winds and large hail.
This energy will then cycle and move southeast as we move into the overnight hours, giving all of central Missouri a shot at the thunderstorm activity between 3pm (Tuesday) and 3am (Wednesday).