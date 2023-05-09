Columbia mayor addresses apparent use of force by CPD officers after viral video
Columbia City Council members are addressing a video circulating online that shows officers using force on a subject while responding to a report of a disturbance early Sunday outside a downtown bar.
Officers responded to the disturbance in the 20 block of South Tenth Street around 12:46 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said that after the department became aware of the video, he requested the Boone County Sheriff's Office to complete an independent criminal investigation into the officers' conduct. An undisclosed number of Columbia police officers are under investigation.
Katherine Sasser resigns from Columbia School Board citing swath of anti-LGBTQ legislation
Columbia School Board member Katherine Sasser announced at the start of the board's meeting Monday evening she would resign. Sasser said she plans to formally submit her resignation Tuesday.
She added that she would be moving out of state with her family due to the consideration of several pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the state legislature. Sasser, who has served on the board for 2 years, also has a transgender daughter who grew up in the district.
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Highway VV
A 24-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Highway VV, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jaylen Brownlee, 24, was traveling north on Highway VV on a 2012 Kawaski Ninja 650 motorcycle. Briana Lewis, 24, was beginning to make a U-turn on the highway when Brownlee began passing traffic and collided with her 2012 Kia Rio.
Columbia School Board approves updated policies for investigating abuse, removing students
The Columbia Public School Board on Monday approved a series of policy updates on a range of issues ranging from investigations into abuse by staff and removal of students that have committed crimes.
Under the new rules, allegations of student abuse must treat all types of abuse the same, including sexual abuse. If staff find reasonable cause of abuse, the district must act immediately to report the abuse.
Columbia business steps in to help Rock Bridge students through loss
After Rock Bridge students returned to school Monday following the death of their classmate, Evan Avery, in a car crash, some businesses are offering free counseling and mental health services.
Jen Wheeler, the co-founder and chief operating officer of Big Tree Medical, is offering free counseling to friends and family of Evan and any Rock Bridge High School student from now until the end of the school year.