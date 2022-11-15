Forecast: First accumulating snow of the season ends, details on Tues AM travel
Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side through next weekend before a slight warm up is possible into the week of thanksgiving.
Education leaders aim for higher substitute teacher incentives
New solutions hope to introduce more staff to substitute teacher vacancies across Missouri.
Monday afternoon, the State Board of Education met to give final approval to SB 681, which lowered college credit hours requirements for substitute teachers from 60 to 36.
Standard substitute teachers for CPS will receive a raise of $5 for their daily rate, for a total of $90. Certified substitute teachers will be paid $100 a day.
The Columbia chapter of the National Education Association has some concerns about the reduction of required college credit hours.
Two people killed after crash on Highway 63 near Route NN
Two people were killed after a crash on Highway 63 near Route NN in northern Boone County Monday afternoon, according to Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp.
The crash involving a semi and a vehicle was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Blomenkamp said one person from each vehicle was killed.
The Boone County Fire Protection District, MSHP and Missouri Department of Conservation were all at the scene Monday afternoon.
Callaway County sheriff pleads not guilty in first court appearance for DWI
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism entered a plea of not guilty Monday on charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
This was his first court appearance related to these charges, which were filed by Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford on Thursday. Chism posted a $2,000 bond on Oct. 6, the day of his arrest.
According to a probable cause statement, Moberly police responded to a report that a black Ford F-150 had crashed into a concrete barrier at an Arby's parking lot on West Highway 24. The statement said the responding officer found Chism asleep in the truck with an open "Mike's Harder" alcoholic beverage in the center console.
2,500 Below: the fight against food insecurity in Maries County
Finding fresh and affordable food is a struggle felt for many families across the state of Missouri. But in Maries County, food insecurity numbers are more staggering than the national statistics.
Feeding America released data this fall under its "Map the Meal Gap 2022" report. The report uses numbers from 2020 to assess food insecurity across the country. The food insecurity rate for Maries County is reported to be 14.2%. This means that around 1,250 people are in a position of not being able to reliably access affordable and nutritious food. That percentage is 2.4% higher than the national average.