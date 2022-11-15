Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&