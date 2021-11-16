TARGET 8: Law expert explains how Missouri's legal system has failed sexual assault victims
In part one of a KOMU Target 8 Investigation, we introduced you to Mexico, Missouri native Tiffany Nicole-Ellis.
Ellis is one of multiple people who have come forward accusing 37-year-old William Dahl of sexual abuse.
Dahl faces 14 child sex felonies in Audrain County and additional federal charges after at least three children have come forward to authorities with their stories of abuse within the last three years.
After meeting with Dahl's lawyer, Ellis decided to sign a deposition agreeing to not take the case to court. However, one legal expert said she said Dahl and his attorney weren't playing a fair game.
"The court knew of this. It was in the allegations, and the state didn't take any role in protecting the child in holding the rapist accountable, and in doing so, allowed that rapist to victimize other children," University of Missouri emerita law professor Mary Beck said.
