Jury selected during day one of Joseph Elledge murder trial
A jury was selected in the murder trial of Joseph Elledge on Monday. The court selected 12 jurors with three alternates.
Elledge is charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife Mengqi Ji.
Ji was reported missing in October 2019. Her remains were found in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in March 2021.
Opening statements will begin Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.
Columbia City Council approves airport parking, electric charging car station
The Columbia City Council met on Monday night to discuss numerous items, including the proposed construction of the south parking lot at the Columbia Regional Airport and an electric car charging station.
The Columbia City Council voted unanimously for the proposed construction of the parking lot at the airport.
Council also approved funding for a four-car charging station near the Highway 63 and Interstate 70 connector.
The new station would be a Direct Current Fast Charging station, which allows electric vehicles to charge in about 40 minutes.
Missouri DHSS removes 33 counties from COVID-19 hot spot advisory
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services removed 33 counties from its COVID-19 hot spot advisory board over the weekend.
The following counties have been removed from the advisory map: Adair, Barry, Callaway, Camden, Carter, Clark, Cole, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Iron, Jackson, Jasper, Joplin, Laclede, Macon, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Phelps, Randolph, Shannon, St. Francois, Texas, Warren, Washington and Wright.
MU student killed after car crash with suspected drunk driver
University of Missouri student Ashley Footer, 19, died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash last week.
Footer was seriously injured after a crash on Tuesday night with a suspected drunk driver.
"This young woman of 19 was a rare butterfly with the kindest, warmest and most giving spirit that touched everyone in her life," Ashley Footer's father Rick Footer said in a GoFundMe post.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Rain will stay mainly south of the remainder of the week and now the focus shifts to cold air across the region leading to below freezing temps.
Freeze warnings have been issued for northern Missouri Tuesday morning where temps are expected to drop in the middle to upper 20s.