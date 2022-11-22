Columbia City Council hears public comment on proposed police surveillance program, fails to pass
The Columbia City Council failed to pass a proposed police surveillance program known as FUSUS on Monday.
The software communicates with cameras that already exist and have been installed as opposed to purchasing new cameras.
Critics of the policy claimed that CPD's drafted use was too vague and that the software in itself was a privacy issue, while others voiced their support for the program.
2019 homicide suspect to make first court appearance after extradition
2019 homicide suspect Emily Ricketts will make her first court appearance Tuesday after being extradited back to Callaway County.
Ricketts is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez and will appear in court for a hearing Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
The accused accomplice, Ruben Charles-Cabrera, is still at large and is presumed to be in Mexico.
Go COMO adjusts orange line route to include stop at Room at the Inn
Effective Monday, Nov. 28, Go COMO bus routes will include a stop at the Ashley Street Center, the new home to Room at the Inn, the city of Columbia announced Monday.
Beginning Monday, the bus will depart from Wabash Bus Station up Rangeline Street to travel east along the Business Loop. From there, it will turn left onto Bowling Street and enter the parking lot of the Ashely Street Center. It will then return to Rangeline Street to finish the path and maintain its route time of 40 minutes.
To sign up to receive text, email or voice announcements concerning high-priority changes to regular bus service in the future, visit Alerts.CoMo.gov or download the Go COMO app.
Tolton students help with Wooldridge fire clean up before the holidays
The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School.
Association member Brad Wooldridge, who had ancestors from the village, said he organized the nonprofit after the Oct. 22 fire.
With the community still recovering from the damage, donations and help can be given to Wooldridge by emailing the Wooldridge Legacy Association at blwooldridge@sbcglobal.net or calling (660) 883-5447.
Boone Health chef serves up smiles and comfort with new menu items
Boone Health chef Jason Anderson wants to break the stigma surrounding hospital food with his meals.
Anderson has worked at the hospital for only four months, but has more than 10 years of industry experience. For hospital patients and staff alike, meals have become a highlight.
This all comes as Boone Health has some open hospital beds, although there has been a recent increase in admissions due to respiratory viruses.
What's open in Columbia on Thanksgiving?
Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, Nov. 24.
KOMU 8 News has compiled a list of these which can be found here, along with those places and organizations which are offering free meals to those in need.
If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours.