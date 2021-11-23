Former Columbia sergeant appointed as new Centralia police chief
The Centralia Board of Aldermen appointed Harlan Hatton as its new police chief at its regular meeting Monday night.
The appointment comes after former Police Chief Bob Bias stepped down in September. Three officers also resigned following Bias' resignation.
After Bias stepped down, the Board appointed Nat Stoebe as interim police chief.
COU expects near pre-pandemic traffic ahead of holiday season
"I can't imagine not being able to see my family," Pearson said. "I haven't seen [my 2-year-old nephew] in two years, so I get to go see him for the first time."
Roughly 89% of American's plan to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday season, according to Scott's cheap flights. Last year, that number was only 33%. That same study also found that only 11% of American's aren't traveling because of COVID-19 this Thanksgiving.
Increased travel inevitably means longer lines. This weekend, TSA screened over 4.2 million passengers nationwide. An estimated 53.4 million will travel throughout the holiday season, according to AAA.
The season of giving: GoFundMe page helps CPS teacher pay medical bills
The community is coming together to help support a Columbia elementary school teacher as she continues to recover from a serious fall.
Mrs. Heather Myers, a first grade teacher at Mill Creek Elementary, was hanging up holiday lights when she fell off a ladder and was injured. Myers was taken to the hospital where doctors found three brain bleeds in her head.
Jill Green, Myers' sister-in-law, knew she wanted to start helping out right away. Green lives in Kansas City and couldn't make it to the hospital the evening of the incident.
"We sent a lot of texts. Did a lot of praying, did a lot of crying," Green said.
MU researchers continue next steps in fight against COVID-19
University of Missouri senior Austin Spratt enrolled at the university to study mathematics, but today, he is working to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spratt is part of Dr. Kamal Singh's team at MU's Bond Life Science Center, which searches for variants and mutations of the virus.
"We are trying to find out what percent of mutation and what percentage of variation, variants are in our country," Dr. Singh said. "And how these mutations are changing over the time.”
Indiana man sentenced to 11 years for role in 2018 armed robbery at Jefferson City Walgreens pharmacy
An Indianapolis, Indiana man was sentenced in federal court Monday for his role in a 2018 armed robbery at a Jefferson City Walgreens pharmacy.
Daijahn Antwan Reed, 22, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole. In August, Reed pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Reed was the third and final defendant to be sentenced in the case. Co-defendant Jerome Scott King, 22, of Speedway, Indiana, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Co-defendant Raymond Allen Craig, 23, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole.
Food Bank to host 20th annual Partnership Against Hunger food and fund drive
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will host a food and fund drive at mid-Missouri grocery stores on Nov. 23.
The drive will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will help bring food to families in need during the holiday season
“Partnership Against Hunger helps bring consistent and healthy meals to families in need during the holidays and beyond. We can’t wait to see our amazing community come out to be a part of this incredible event," President and CEO of The Food Bank Lindsay Lopez said.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Sunny and breezy today - chilly tooThat south wind will make things somewhat more mild by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s later todayhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/McH4suHGmB— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 23, 2021
Starting Tuesday there will be a developing south breezy which could become gusty at times by the afternoon. Temperatures will be much warmer by the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Just keep an eye on those wind chills.
We will receive increasing clouds overnight which will lead to a cloudy, overcast Wednesday. Again, temperatures will be mild again with highs reaching the lower to middle 60s.
Rain will become possible into Wednesday evening and Wednesday night as a cold front begins moving through the region. This rain activity should clear up before Thanksgiving morning. There is a chance we could briefly see some mixed graupel early Thursday morning.