Court halts enforcement of vaccine mandate for health care workers in certain states
The U.S. District Court in eastern Missouri has issued a preliminary injunction, halting the enforcement of the vaccine mandate for health care workers in certain states.
The Court issued the preliminary injunction Monday morning, saying the Biden administration cannot enforce the vaccine mandate on health care workers in any of the plaintiff states.
Health care workers in Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota and New Hampshire are included in the ruling.
MU Health Care discusses omicron variant
MU Heath Care spoke with media on Monday afternoon to discuss the latest developments with the omicron variant. Vaccine co-chair Laura Morris answered questions about the new variant and how it could impact Missouri.
"This variant has been detected quite a bit more quickly than delta," Morris said.
The omicron variant has 26 unique spike mutations, compared to 10 in the delta variant. Morris also stated that MU Heath Care needs more time to see how patient's symptoms play out with the new virus.
"I anticipate that it will be in the United States, it will be in Missouri," Morris said.
MoDOT develops list of unfunded transportation needs, asks for public comment
Since the initial passage of Missouri's 12.5 cent fuel tax in July, the Missouri Department of Transportation says it has created a list of projects for high priority unfunded road and bridge needs.
Worth nearly $4.5 billion, the list is considered in tiers, with tier one with the highest priority.
MoDOT hosted a meeting at the Mexico Courthouse Monday afternoon addressing unfunded transportation needs. The department said it worked with statewide regional planning partners to identify $1 billion in annual unfunded needs.
Jefferson City animal shelter temporarily closes public access
The Jefferson City Animal Shelter is closed to the public from Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.
JCPD blames the "unprecedented circumstances" of staffing shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic for the closure.
The shelter will not be accepting intakes and will suspend all owner releases until further notice. Adoptions will be by appointment only, and the shelter says it will keep its list of available animals updated online via Facebook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST