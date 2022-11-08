Ashcroft says DOJ officials are not welcome to monitor Cole County polls
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says U.S. Department of Justice officials are not welcome to monitor Cole County polls Tuesday, citing overreach.
The DOJ announced Monday it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states Tuesday, including Cole County.
The department said its Civil Rights Division has "regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters," and that it "will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center."
KOMU 8 found the DOJ monitored polls in 2020, 2018, 2016, 2014 and 2012 throughout the United States. In 2016, the DOJ monitored polls in St. Louis.
U.S. Senate candidates push final campaigning, advertisements ahead of election
On Monday, candidates for the U.S. Senate made their final efforts to secure votes.
Candidates eyeing Roy Blunt's seat are Missouri Attorney General and Republican candidate Eric Schmitt, Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine, Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable and Libertarian candidate Jonathan Dine. Through both physical campaigning and virtual advertisements, candidates are pushing voters to hit the polls.
"You guys ready to take this country back?" Schmitt said at a campaign event in Columbia on Monday morning.
Schmitt spent Monday touring the state to promote his campaign and other Republican candidates. The first stop on the tour was at the Boone County GOP office and there were five others scheduled. His Democratic rival, Valentine, campaigned last in Columbia on Oct. 21 and marched in the MU Homecoming parade the following day. On Monday, she spent the day in the St. Louis area with seven planned stops.
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
Some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers.
Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight mothers raising awareness about Thalessia “LeAnna” Johnson’s care for their children at the unlicensed daycare in Columbia.
“The state can’t shut her down,” Ploudré said. “The state can give a license and the state can take a license, but there’s nothing to take away.”