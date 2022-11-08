Ashcroft says DOJ officials are not welcome to monitor Cole County polls

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says U.S. Department of Justice officials are not welcome to monitor Cole County polls Tuesday, citing overreach.

The DOJ announced Monday it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states Tuesday, including Cole County.

The department said its Civil Rights Division has "regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters," and that it "will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center."

KOMU 8 found the DOJ monitored polls in 2020, 2018, 2016, 2014 and 2012 throughout the United States. In 2016, the DOJ monitored polls in St. Louis.

U.S. Senate candidates push final campaigning, advertisements ahead of election

On Monday, candidates for the U.S. Senate made their final efforts to secure votes. 

Candidates eyeing Roy Blunt's seat are Missouri Attorney General and Republican candidate Eric Schmitt, Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine, Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable and Libertarian candidate Jonathan Dine. Through both physical campaigning and virtual advertisements, candidates are pushing voters to hit the polls.

"You guys ready to take this country back?" Schmitt said at a campaign event in Columbia on Monday morning.

Schmitt spent Monday touring the state to promote his campaign and other Republican candidates. The first stop on the tour was at the Boone County GOP office and there were five others scheduled. His Democratic rival, Valentine, campaigned last in Columbia on Oct. 21 and marched in the MU Homecoming parade the following day. On Monday, she spent the day in the St. Louis area with seven planned stops.

Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare

Some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers.

Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight mothers raising awareness about Thalessia “LeAnna” Johnson’s care for their children at the unlicensed daycare in Columbia.

“The state can’t shut her down,” Ploudré said. “The state can give a license and the state can take a license, but there’s nothing to take away.”

Though she is not registered as a regulated child care facility through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Johnson has provided child care out of various homes for years in Boone County. Several mothers have reached out to KOMU 8 claiming Johnson displayed a fake license in a frame at the house.

Columbia City Council hears roll cart recommendations

The proposed automated trash collection system would eliminate the city's logo bag program in favor of roll carts. According to the presentation, the city would provide one roll cart per customer. Each customer would have the opportunity to obtain a second roll cart for $8 or $12 per month, depending on the size of the cart. 

The city says it has received many complaints about its current bag program. They say customers are frustrated with animals getting into their trash when left on the curb to picked up, and many times they receive the bags in poor condition. Finding the correct bags has also been a challenge when stores run out. 

Despite the costs of buying the roll carts and leasing new trash trucks, the city says the new collection system would result in an annual net reduction of expenses by more than $300,000. 

Court documents: Dispatchers heard gunshots in 911 call before deadly Columbia shooting

Court documents reveal 911 dispatchers heard gunshots go off in the background of a call before two women were killed Saturday night in Columbia. 

Cadilac Derrick, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He appeared in court Monday afternoon for an arraignment.  His next court date was set for Nov. 15 and his preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 7.

The shooting happened Saturday night in the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. 

According to a probable cause statement, Boone County Joint Communications received a call around 10:48 p.m. The caller said Derrick refused to give her keys back, that he had been abusing her and that he threatened her several times.

Forecast: A cloudy Election Day, surging to record highs Wednesday

Today is Election Day and while the weather warms this week, a massive cool-down is expected by the weekend.

There will be lots of clouds on Tuesday and at times it may feel chilly, too. Temps this morning around sunrise will be in the middle to upper 40s with wind chills around 39 degrees.

This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy and there may even be a few spot rain showers or sprinkles. Rain chances are very limited today to less than 20%. There are better rain chances later this week.

