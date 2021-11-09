Columbia Board of Education unanimously votes to extend COVID-19 policies
Columbia Public School students will continue wearing masks after the Board of Education unanimously voted to extend the district's COVID-19 plan.
The plan allows CPS superintendent Brian Yearwood to issue mask mandates. There is currently a mask mandate in effect for all CPS students.
The board also approved an adjustment in the policy around recording Individualized Education Program meetings. The policy now allows parents to record IEP meetings.
Astroworld Festival in Houston 'traumatized' two MU students
University of Missouri student Kyle Gehner was just one of roughly 50,000 people to attend Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston, Texas on Friday.
He said there was a lot of pushing and shoving before Travis Scott’s set. However, things escalated the moment Travis Scott stepped foot on the stage.
“Right when the concert started, it just kind of clicked off, snapped off, right away. It was - the crowd started jumping, it was crazy,” Gehner said. “Getting a nice breath in was quite difficult.”
Balloon release held for woman killed crossing Highway 63
Family and friends gathered at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church in Columbia Monday to remember Cassandra Shafer, who was struck and killed trying to cross Highway 63 Saturday night.
People who knew Shafer released purple and gold balloons and spoke about the memories they had with her.
The family is still looking for answers from Columbia Police as to how Shafer was struck on Saturday night crossing Highway 63.
The murder trial of Joseph Elledge: Jury hears Elledge’s text conversations days after Ji disappeared
The court reconvened for day seven of Joseph Elledge's murder trial around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The morning began with testimony from Max Lawson, a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator who was part of the team that exhumed Mengqi Ji's body.
The court also heard from Christine Edwards, a plant population geneticist who analyzed plants at Ji's gravesite and compared them to those found on Elledge's boots.
The prosecution is expected to wrap up evidence for the state on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Rain showers and colder air are all on the way.
Clouds are already back this morning, but with a cold front still out west conditions will remain mild Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s.