Boone County Commission leadership set to change after Atwill's 12-year tenure
With the general election coming up next Tuesday, Boone County voters will pick a new presiding commissioner.
Daniel Atwill’s current term will expire on Dec. 31, and he did not run for re-election.
Atwill was appointed presiding commissioner in October 2011. He was then elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
“It is a real challenge because you have to learn a lot of new things and figure out who's in charge in different areas and how that area works with other areas and it's all connected,” Atwill said.
Two candidates are running for the position, Republican Connie Leipard and Democrat Kip Kendrick.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe addresses recent shootings in Columbia
There have been shootings every weekend for three weeks in Columbia. Despite this, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that compared to 2021, violent crime numbers are down 30% in the city.
“I think - as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as the mayor - I obviously believe that everyone wants to live in a safe community,” Mayor Buffaloe said. “But, it’s understandable with the recent headlines that there are questions from the community.”
She said she appreciated the constant communication with Columbia police while officers have been working on investigations and arrests.
Pharmacies and doctors push flu shots as cases increase across Missouri
This year, the United States has seen record-high hospitalization rates for flu patients, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's unusually early, as the typical flu season peak happens between December and February.
As of Friday, the CDC said that so far this season, there have been at least 880,000 flu illnesses and 360 deaths from the flu across the U.S. Some of the worst cases have been in the southeast and south-central part of the country.
But Missouri is also seeing increased cases. During the week of Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, 323 positive cases of the flu were reported, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Last year, during the same week, only 28 cases were reported.
Suspect in custody after hitting vehicles in Stadium/Forum area
Columbia police say a suspect is in custody after they hit multiple vehicles in the area of Stadium Boulevard between Forum Boulevard and West Rollins Road.
CPD Lt. Mike Hestir posted on social media just after 5 p.m. yesterday about the incident and said the scene was being cleared, so Stadium Boulevard was restricted to one lane. It reopened around 5:50 p.m.
It isn't clear how many vehicles were involved.
MU settles lawsuit over Title IX probe involving Mizzou basketball player
Two women who sued MU in federal court over alleged mishandling of their Title IX complaints regarding a former university basketball player have settled with the school.
MU will pay $400,000 to the women, who are only identified as Jane Doe 1 and 2 in the lawsuit. Under the agreement's terms, the university doesn't admit any wrongdoing and the women dropped their claims.
The Missourian obtained a copy of the settlement through an open records request.
According to the lawsuit, Phillips texted one woman a picture of his genitalia and would appear at her home and the bar she worked at.
Forecast: Mild afternoons over the middle of the week, rain this weekend
Comfortable early November afternoons to begin the month as temps run near 15 degrees above normal.
That's right! This warm weather for the middle of the week will be warmer than normal for this time of the year, so enjoy it! The average high for early November is 60 degrees which will drop to an average high of 49 degrees by November 30th. days in the 80s would be "record-breaking".
We will start out Tuesday morning with lots of sunshine and cool morning temps in the 30s and 40s. There may even be some patchy fog over eastern Missouri, mainly along the river valleys and towards the St Louis area. By the afternoon, temps will reach the middle 70s.