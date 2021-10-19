Columbia City Council votes on approval of 168-home neighborhood in east Columbia
The Columbia City Council reviewed several items on its agenda including approving a proposal for a new neighborhood, discuss its proposed plans to allow curbside yard waste in non-city bags and discussed renaming the Columbia Regional Airport at Monday night's meeting.
MoDOT working to immediately demolish Sorrels Overpass after injury crash
The Missouri Department of Transportation says it is searching for a contractor to demolish the Sorrels Overpass in Columbia after an injury crash Monday afternoon.
MoDOT says only one side of the interstate will be open at a time during the demolition.
According to the Boone County Fire Protection District, a Waste Management dump truck struck the underside of the pass with its extended arm around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
The UM System relied on state support, private donations and a bond to pay for NextGen
During the 2019 groundbreaking for the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Institute, the university was still a long way from having all the funds needed for the project.
University officials said they were hoping for $150 million from the state, and millions more in donations. But much of that money never materialized, and in the end the university had to borrow the needed cash.
That allowed UM officials to complete the high-tech, high-profile project, but it added tens of millions of dollars in interest to the final bill.
Community members reflect on Ahmaud Arbery's death as jury selection begins
In Columbia, one University of Missouri student is using cell phone video as a way to remember Arbery's legacy ahead of the trial.
Harrison has documented his daily runs on TikTok for more than a year. He's gained significant attention on social media for his runs, with nearly 80,000 followers and 3 million likes. Harrison says he's committed to running every day until there's justice for Arbery.
"I almost feel relieved," he said, referring to the trial starting. "If it goes how it's supposed to go, we'll finally get justice."
