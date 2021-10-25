New candidates announce plans to run for Columbia mayor
The Columbia mayor's race is starting to take form after several candidates announced their intentions to run in the race this week.
Tanya Heath, an adjunct instructor in strategic communication at the University of Missouri School of Journalism, announced her run for mayor Monday. Randy Minchew, a former Sixth Ward Council Member candidate, also announced today that he is running. They join David Seamon of the Columbia School Board and Barbara Buffaloe, former sustainability manager for Columbia, in the race.
Linn County residents pick up the pieces from tornado damage
Community members came together to help clean up debris Monday after a tornado tore through the small town of Purdin Sunday evening.
Although no injuries or deaths were reported, the EF-2 tornado still ravaged through homes and businesses alike leaving nothing but piles of debris in its place.
Efforts to rebuild underway as Central Missouri Foster Care playground completely burned down
Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association suffered a loss last week as their playground burned down. The playground was a part of the office’s headquarters located in Jefferson City.