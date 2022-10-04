Owners of Paradise Parasail are safe after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home and business on Fort Myers Beach last week.
The company's only other location is at the Lake of the Ozarks — near where owner Chase Hussey grew up.
His sister, Lexi Jewell, began a GoFundMe to support him.
"They're currently in triage mode," Jewell said. "They haven't even had time to think about a long-term plan or what's next."
Columbia City Council met with FUSUS representatives for the first time Monday Night to discuss the proposed surveillance program.
FUSUS, a software company based in Georgia, created a system to give cities and private businesses the option to grant local police departments access to surveillance cameras. Police are then able to review the camera footage in real time to help with solving an on-going investigation. This system has already been implemented in other cities, such as Atlanta, GA; Shreveport, LA; and Jackson, MS.
If the Columbia Police Department moves forward and adopts the system, proposed as the Columbia Connect program, it would remove the challenge of obtaining camera footage. Businesses have the choice of either permitting or restricting police access to the cameras they own, based on whether or not they join the FUSUS system.
Monday was the first bargaining session between the Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United (DBRLWU) and the Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) administration.
Employees announced their intent to unionize in February of this year, citing unsafe working conditions and a high turnover rate. Staff then voted to unionize in May, making it the first union of library workers in Missouri.
The DBRLWU and administration went over a list of demands proposed by the union. The document included 25 demands on a a range of topics, such as hours of work, scheduling changes, wages, holidays, paid-time off, benefits and safety.
Artistry Salon owner Bridget Williams says hair is her passion and breast cancer awareness is her purpose.
"I've just decided to live out loud and not in fear," Williams said.
Now cancer free, doctors first diagnosed Williams with stage IV breast cancer about two years ago. She was in her early 40s, getting her first machine mammogram when doctors found the cancer.
Williams said she's fighting this October for friends and family who have similar stories. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it's also Williams' first time planning her "Pink Party," an event to raise awareness of early detection and money for Ellis Fischel Cancer Center at MU Health Care.
That's where Dr. Megha Garg is a a diagnostic radiologist. Garg said anyone over 40 years old should get a screening once a year.
The Columbia Human Rights Commission will present a proposal to the city council Monday to enact stricter anti-housing discrimination laws.
The proposal is aimed at protecting low-income families who use housing vouchers to pay for apartments. The commission drafted a letter to the city council on Sept. 20, saying it is not legal for landowners to determine whether or not to rent housing to families based on their source of income, which includes housing vouchers.
In the letter, the commission argues that housing vouchers are a form of governmental assistance, which according to Chapter 12, Section 1 of the City of Columbia Code of Ordinances, is prohibited.
Moberly's Coates Street Presbyterian Church has finally finished adding its new steeple.
Tragedy hit the church on Aug. 11, 2019, when lightning struck the church's bell tower and caused severe damage to the property.
Due to COVID and insurance delays, the new steeple took a bit longer to arrive than expected. Nonetheless, many churchgoers in the community are pleased with the result.
Today starts out sunny as we warm up to 80 degrees. Cloud cover increases throughout the day leaving us with mostly sunny skies to end the day; this increase is a hint as to what's to come for the rest of the week.
It'll be another warm day in Mid-Missouri tomorrow as we heat up to 81 degrees. We'll stay partly sunny and some areas might even see some sprinkles; however most of the state will stay dry.