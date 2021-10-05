Parson says state will move forward with execution of Ernest Johnson
Gov. Mike Parson has no plans to stop the execution of Ernest Lee Johnson, according to a statement Monday.
“The state is prepared to deliver justice and carry out the lawful sentence Mr. Johnson received in accordance with the Missouri Supreme Court's order,” Parson said in the statement.
Parson's office said Johnson's case has been through due process in state and federal courts.
Johnson, 61, killed three people while robbing a Columbia convenience store in 1994. Johnson's intellectual disability has raised concerns about the constitutionality of his execution.
UPDATE: Columbia City Council vote to expand Fay Street area
More parking is on its way for businesses on Fay Street in Columbia.
The Columbia City Council approved the expansion tonight, which was part of the meeting's consent agenda.
The expansion includes additional parking for Logboat Brewery.
Columbia Council to amend city code relating to the sale of alcoholic beverages
An item on the Columbia City Council agenda is amending Chapter 4 of the City Code related to the sale of alcoholic beverages.
The new modifications to the City Code concerning alcohol sales are to regulate both when alcohol can be sold, and when it can be consumed.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday mixed in with clouds and sunshine. Overall, there will be a lot of dry time at least for today and temps will be a few degrees cooler - only reaching the lower to middle 70s.