Police investigate 'suspicious death' in north Columbia
Police say they are investigating a "suspicious death" in north Columbia.
Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a service call after 5 p.m. Monday. They are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.
Chief Geoff Jones was at the scene, along with three CPD vehicles. A home is also blocked off with caution tape. No other information has been released yet.
Russell Boulevard residents speak out about high speeds at city meeting
The City of Columbia Public Works Department met Monday night to discuss traffic calming operations on Russell Boulevard.
Residents had the opportunity to voice their opinions on the topic.
The concerns come after the required minimum of 10 residents signed a petition for the city to look at implementing traffic calming measures on the street.
The 2021 Neighborhood Traffic Management Program Prioritization Scoresheet ranks Russell Boulevard as sixth on the list.
Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week.
Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson.
Chism was off duty at the time, according to Callaway County Chief Deputy Darryl Maylee.
Chism was booked at the Randolph County Jail and was released on summons after posting a $2,000 bond. No charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon. The Randolph County prosecuting attorney could not be reached for comment.
'We’re still 52% below the average': Columbia facing housing shortage
Despite a cooling housing market, some people in Columbia are finding it difficult to buy houses.
“September was a pivotal moment for the market as interest rates started to climb,” Monica Hansman, president of the Columbia Board of Realtors, said. “We started to see a decline of sales in homes. The sales were down 24% for September.”
The board’s September report shows that Columbia is in a seller’s market because housing inventory is still low. That’s despite houses sitting on the market for longer periods of time.
“Average days on the market [is] 20 days,” Hansman said. “The past year and a half, we were looking at not even a day on the market.”
Forecast: The track on storms Tuesday & Wednesday
Storms are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rainfall will be mainly during the morning Tuesday as an upper level system passes by. From now until 10am, showers and thunderstorms will be most likely. This afternoon will be drier and breezy with mostly cloudy skies.
Conditions will remain warm, but should stay mostly cloudy this evening and tonight with temps holding in the 60s. The next round of rain will arrive into early Wednesday morning.