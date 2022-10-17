Over-the-counter hearing aids raise the bar for health care accessibility, but some concerns remain
Monday saw the launch of over-the-counter hearing aids onto store shelves. The change, which originated in a 2017 law, takes aim at affordability and access.
Allen Tobin of Kansas City uses hearing aids that were fitted by an audiologist and provided for free through the Special Olympics Healthy Athletes program.
Out of pocket, they could have cost $8,000, but over-the-counter options could be as low as a couple hundred dollars.
"Hearing aids, no matter who it is, are life changing," Tobin said.
MU students look forward to possible student loan debt relief
Homecoming isn’t the only thing MU students are celebrating this week.
“It would be pretty great to not have to worry about $10,000 after I graduate,” Salvador Nunez, a junior at MU, said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As of Friday, some college students with loans are now eligible for student loan debt relief. That’s because the U.S. Department of Education tested a beta version of its student loan relief website over the weekend and officially launched Monday.
“I applied last night,” Ryan Wilson, a junior at MU, said. “It took me five minutes to apply, and it was so easy!”
She is one college student out of the millions who might be weeks away from watching their debt drop.
The Columbia City Council approved a resolution Monday night to add overnight warming center services to its agreement with Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church (WBUMC) due to limitations at the Wabash Bus Station.
"I’m really excited because Wabash is just one room, so you’ve got a lot of people on top of each other, so here we can provide more structure," Darren Morton, the managing director of Turning Point at WBUMC, said.
The agreement would allow for up to 55 nights of overnight warming operation during the initial term that ends on Dec. 31 and the renewal term of 2023. The overnight warming center, which will be located at located at 702 Wilkes Boulevard, will open when the forecasted low is 25 degrees or lower.
Danny Santulli's sister to hold candlelight vigil Wednesday
A candlelight vigil for former MU student Danny Santulli will be held Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of a fraternity hazing incident.
The vigil will be a show of support for Danny Santulli, who cannot walk, talk or see after suffering alcohol poisoning at a "Pledge Father Reveal" party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on October 19, 2021.
His older sister, Meredith Santulli, is an MU student and is organizing Wednesday's event.
The vigil will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. in Peace Park on the northern edge of MU's campus.
A freeze warning was issued last night for central Missouri.
Find those jackets, coats, hats, and gloves for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings! Wind chills could have us feeling like we are in the lower 20s or upper teens at the time children are waiting for the bus.
The rest of the week exhibits signs of a warming trend for daily highs, but nighttime lows could still be in the middle 30s throughout Thursday. By this weekend, nightly temps will be in the lower 50s.