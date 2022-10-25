The Cooper County community assessed damage Monday and made a plan to move forward after a devastating fire burned more than 3,000 acres and left 23 structures severely damaged or destroyed Saturday.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) surveyed Wooldridge with Mayor Kelly Murphy Monday afternoon as families sorted through the rubble of their homes.
"It's not good," Murphy said. "They don't have a home. They've lost everything. They're trying to find places to stay. They're living in temporary houses right now."
The Red Cross opened an overnight shelter for those displaced because of the fire at the Open Bible Praise Church in Boonville. Four people stayed overnight on Saturday and just one over Sunday night. The shelter closed Monday morning.
A teen and an adult were killed in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday morning, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said.
Officers arrived at the school four minutes after the first 911 call and it took them eight minutes to find the gunman. After a two-minute gun battle, the suspect was reported down, Sack told reporters at a news conference.
One victim was Jean Kuczka, 61, a physical education teacher at the school. She taught at the school since 2008, and was transported to a nearby hospital before she was pronounced dead.
Sack said a 16-year-old girl was also killed at the scene.
The commissioner identified the gunman as Orlando Harris, a 19-year-old who graduated from the school last year. He died at a hospital, Sack said.
It's a tradition that goes back almost two decades for one mid-Missouri mother. Marianne Asher-Chapman ties a green ribbon around a tree at her home in Holts Summit every year in honor of her daughter Angie Yarnell.
“It’s something to recognize Angie. I just can’t have her being forgotten,” Asher-Chapman said.
At age 28, Yarnell went missing in Morgan County in 2003. Her husband, Micheal Yarnell, was charged and convicted of manslaughter in her death, but her body was never found. Her mother has not stopped looking for her.
“It doesn't get easier. It's the not knowing that's just so hard,” Chapman said.
But from that tragedy was a chance to inspire change. Chapman helped create Missouri Missing in 2007. Missouri Missing is a nonprofit organization that helps families find their loved ones who go missing.
Like much of the United States, the state of Missouri is seeing a fast and significant increase in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the five-week average of positive RSV cases in Missouri has reached its highest point since the summer of 2021. As of the week of Oct. 8, this number is close to 200 PCR detections of positive cases.
MU Health Care pediatrician Dr. Christopher Wilhelm said cases have hit Columbia early.
"I would venture to say it reached Columbia this weekend, because starting this weekend, I have seen so many children with RSV. This is early," Wilhelm said.
The rain that returned to Missouri yesterday will continue into Tuesday.
There were many brush fires that burned over the weekend and on Monday due to dry, windy conditions around the region. This finally came to an end yesterday as rains began falling Monday afternoon.
Most areas received around 0.50" accumulation. Areas in western Missouri received closer to an inch as the rain arrived much earlier in the day.