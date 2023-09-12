Columbia School Board approves grant application for security upgrades
The Columbia School Board voted Monday night to approve an application that could bring $300,000 for enhanced security across the district.
In June, Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 2 into law, which allocated $50 million to school districts across the state in order to enhance their security. Columbia Public Schools applied for $900,000 during the first round of applications, though it was denied by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
The district's new application is for $300,000.
Moberly High School teacher reflects on Teacher of the Year finalist nomination
Sabria El-Kurbu was selected as a finalist for the 2024 Missouri State Teacher of the Year.
First, El-Kurbu was nominated for Regional Teacher of the Year. The high school English teacher then applied and became one of 34 teachers in the state to win, and one of two in the central region.
From there, she applied for Missouri State Teacher of the Year and was elected as one of the 17 semi-finalists. Now, El-Kurbu is one the seven finalists selected by a committee appointed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Old Rocheport Bridge remains in Missouri River past 24-hour removal deadline
The old Missouri River bridge at Rocheport was detonated on Sunday morning, and crews are currently in the process of removing remnants of the bridge from the Missouri River.
Per the U.S. Coast Guard, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Lunda Construction had 24 hours to clear out a 300-foot section for any waterway traffic.
But on Monday afternoon, MoDOT said the removal process will take longer than the original plan of 24 hours.
Language of abortion initiative petition argued in Cole County court
Six abortion initiative petitions are the latest in the push for reproductive care in Missouri. If passed, these would amend the Missouri constitution to reinstate the right to an abortion, as well as “prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion care, miscarriage care and respectful birthing conditions," according to the proposals.
The first step to getting this to the ballot is confirming the language of the proposal. If signature requirements are met, this would determine what voters see on the ballot in 2024.
Monday's petition language battle for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Missouri centered around three concepts: minors, taxpayers and burden.
Columbia ceremonies commemorate lives lost on 9/11
Members of Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1), firefighters, police officers, students and elected officials gathered in Columbia to commemorate Sept. 11, 2001, on Monday.
Two ceremonies were held Monday, including one at the Boone County Courthouse by the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation and another on MU's campus at the historic Columns.
The ceremonies included a moment of silence for the thousands of people who lost their lives and gave thanks to all who served.