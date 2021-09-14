Columbia Public School Board approves COVID-19 plans
The Columbia Public School Board unanimously approved an extension of its 2021-22 Coronavirus Plan Monday night.
The plan does not include a mask mandate, however it does give the district superintendent the power to make a mask mandate. Columbia Public Schools has a mask mandate in effect, which the board said they will review on Sept. 15.
UM Board of Curators approve extension of COVID mask policy until Oct. 15
The UM System Board of Curators voted to extend its mask policy until Oct. 15 for all four of its campuses.
Masks will not be required in outdoor settings. Masking will not be required for fully vaccinated individuals voluntarily attending indoor athletics events or indoor social events.
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Parson appoints 3 to Coroner Standards and Training Commission
Gov. Mike Parson has appointed three people to the Coroner Standards and Training Commission, which aims to standardize coroner training across the state.
Sidney Conklin, Brendon Fox and William Harlow will serve on the Commission.
Parson signed HB 2046, which included the commission, in August of 2020.
Columbia businesses that will be affected by the federal vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden made an announcement last week explaining that companies that have 100 employees or more would have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing.
Over 3,700 Missouri businesses, according to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, would be affected by the mandate. Here are the top 20 companies in Columbia in terms of employees, according to Zippia, a job resource website. All would fall under the vaccine mandate issued by the President.
- University of Missouri - Total employees: 9,639
- MU Health Care - Total employees: 8,328
- Shelter Insurance - Total employees: 3,145
- Mortgage Research Center - Total employees: 1,927
- MFA Oil - Total employees: 1,600
- MFA - Total employees: 1,200
- MBS Textbook Exchange - Total employees: 1,125
- The Landrum Company - Total employees: 919
- Mariner Finance - Total employees: 773
- Woodley Building Maintenance - Total employees: 725
- City of Columbia - Total employees: 720
- EquipmentShare - Total employees: 690
- Fresh Ideas Management - Total employees: 600
- StorageMart - Total employees: 550
- OATS Transit - Total employees: 512
- Emery Sapp and Sons - Total employees: 360
- Columbia Insurance Group - Total employees: 325
- Riback Supply Company - Total employees: 175
- KPLA - Total employees: 175
- SEMCO MFG - Total employees: 175
