Columbia City Council approves 2024 budget
Columbia City Council approved the city's fiscal year 2024 budget at its meeting Monday night.
The proposed budget accounts for over $500 million in revenues, an increase of 13.63% over the city's most recent reported FY23 projection. That mark is also a 4.5% increase over the original budgeted revenues from the FY23.
The budget called for increases in revenue for sales and use taxes, in part due to an additional $1 million budgeted for sales tax related to the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Columbia council members vote to keep Go COMO bus fares free for users
Columbia city council members voted to keep the Go COMO bus transit system free for its users until Sept. 30, 2024.
Go COMO has been fare-free since March 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Before the pandemic, Go COMO charged riders $1.50 per ride.
Go COMO reported over 520,000 riders during 2021 through 2022. This year, Go COMO is reporting just under 500,000 riders, but the month of September has no data yet.
Jefferson City Council ups JC Parks administrative fees
Jefferson City's Parks and Recreation Department will be coughing up some more money for the city's next fiscal year.
For the first time in 15 years, the budget committee approved a policy that changes how the parks department pays administrative fees.
Currently, JC Parks pays only a fixed rate of administrative fees, while other enterprise funds pay a formulaic rate based on their budget of administrative fees.
Donations roll in to help Tellers, True/False offices with fire damage restoration
Following fire, smoke and water damage to Tellers and the True/False offices on Friday, the businesses are looking for support from the community.
No one was hurt in the fire. The cause has not been determined and is still under investigation, according to Columbia assistant fire chief Jeffrey Heidenreich.
The GoFundMe, which has a $70,000 goal, has reached nearly $8,000 in its first day. In a Facebook post, Tellers also asked the public to support them at its sister restaurant, Sake Japanese Bistro and Bar.
Some Missouri SNAP participants may lose benefits starting Oct. 1
Many Missouri residents could lose food assistance beginning Oct. 1 if they do not meet the work requirements they are subject to.
The work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, were reinstated on July 1, following the end of the COVID-19 public emergency.
Failure to provide proof of work, training or exemption by Sept. 30, could result in the loss of SNAP benefits for these individuals. Many may face challenges in consistently securing 20 hours of work per week, or in gathering and submitting the necessary documentation.