Missouri farmer shares road safety tips ahead of harvest season
Monday marks the beginning of National Farm Safety Week.
Each day of the week has a theme focused on different aspects of agricultural safety. Monday's theme was road safety — which is a far-reaching topic for both farmers and the general public.
"We are exposed to road travel with our combines, really all of our operational equipment that we use to plat and harvest," Callaway County farmer Dennis Shramek said.
Mid-Missourians remember Queen Elizabeth II at Churchill Museum ceremony
America’s National Churchill Museum hosted a remembrance ceremony Monday to honor the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.
“It’s the end of a chapter,” Timothy Riley, the museum’s director, said. “In some ways, the queen was the world’s grandmother.”
People of all ages gathered at the historic Church of St. Mary the Virgin and featured organ music and tributes from museum officials, Westminster students, and Nancy Tucker Cleveland, a long-time museum supporter and Fulton native.
Jefferson City realtors say housing market is starting to cool off
After what broker Dana Wildhaber called an "unprecedented" year of housing prices and offers out on the table, he said things finally seem to be cooling off.
"I sense that the craziness is over," Wildhaber said. "Six, seven, eight offers, we're not really seeing that anymore, and for a long time we were seeing that on every other transaction, I mean it was just crazy."
One in five sellers across the United States dropped their asking price in August, according to Realtor.com. Last year, when the market was at its hottest, that was about one in 10 sellers.
Lincoln University uses HBCU Week to remember its history
Lincoln University is celebrating Missouri's first ever Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week. The university will hold several events throughout the week, including a week long exhibit at Page Library showcasing the history of "Activism on Campus."
Mark Schleer, the LU archivist, said they started work on the exhibit in mid-August.
Columbia City Council Budget passes FY23 Budget
City Council passed its operating budget for fiscal year 2023 Monday night.
The budget includes a two dollar increase in water rates for residential water users. The increase came after an amendment to the original water rate plan. Councilwoman Fowler was the only council member to vote no on the amendment.
Forecast: As close to July weather you can get two days before the 1st day of Autumn
The weather has turned hot and will lead to another chance for record highs Tuesday.
Monday, record highs were shattered across the region as Kansas City reached 99 degrees. Columbia reached 98 degrees, breaking the original record of 94 degrees set in 2000. St Louis did not break a temperature record, but still reached 95 degrees.
Tuesday will be another hot, sunny and breezy day with humidity as temps are already in the 70s/80s this morning, jumping in the upper 90s by this afternoon. 98 degrees is the record high set wayyy back in 1893. Wednesday's record is 100 degrees, set also in 1893.