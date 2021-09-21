Columbia City Council approves 2022 budget
The Columbia City Council approved the $483 million budget for the 2022 fiscal year Monday night. The budget goes into effect October 1.
The council approved several amendments to the budget, which increased spending by $7 million and revenue by $500,000.
Roots N Blues attempts to make festival COVID-friendly
This weekend's Roots N Blues Festival will feature several precautions to help keep workers and staff safe from COVID-19.
Attendees will be required to provide proof that they were fully vaccinated at least two weeks in advance of entering the event or a negative test within 72 hours of the first day attended.
Other protocols include limiting festival capacity, increased sanitization efforts, encouraging masks and cashless transactions.
Rep. Basye calls for resignation of CPS superintendent, citing "inappropriate curriculum"
State Representative Chuck Basye has made a call for change within the Columbia Public Schools system after uncovering that courses at Hickman High School contain what he calls "highly inappropriate subject matter."
Basye claims the district's refusal to address parents' concerns is reason to call for CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood's immediate resignation.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district was not included on Basye's emailed news release calling for Yearwood's resignation and said the district will "choose the path of empathy and grace with regard to Rep. Basye's announcement."
Mid-Missouri schools see increase in TikTok challenge that calls for vandalism
Columbia Public Schools says students across the district are participating in a TikTok trend known as a "devious lick." The trend encourages students to vandalize school bathrooms and steal school property.
The Hallsville School District had to close nine bathrooms and locker rooms as a result of the trend.
Missouri man charged with murder of 8-month-old daughter
Crocker resident Dillon Snider was charged with second degree murder, abuse of a child and first degree endangering the welfare of a child following the death of his eight-month-old daughter on Aug. 20.
A warrant has been issued for Snider's arrest and his bond was set at $1 million cash only. Snider is currently in custody at the Miller County Jail on other charges from that county.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Daytime highs this afternoon will only reach the lower 70s which is nearly 20 degrees cooler than Monday and this past weekend.