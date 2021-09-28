Pfizer booster shots are now available to eligible Missourians
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior services says eligible Missourians who received their Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago can receive a booster shot according to the CDC guidelines.
Those eligible include the following:
- people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;
- people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster;
- people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and
- people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.
MU Health Care and the Columbia/Boone County health department say they are have the supply to give boosters to those eligible at this time, but both entities stressed that the most necessary measure is still primary vaccinations.
Shortage of naloxone not affecting mid-Missouri, officials say
A national shortage of the overdose reversal drug naloxone has people fearing a rise in overdose deaths, but some mid-Missouri officials say they aren't too concerned yet.
“We have not felt any of the effects of any types of shortages with the delivery of [naloxone], and right now we continue to monitor it with our health officials to make sure that we stay on top of it in the event that there is a situation, but right now we have not noticed any shortages,” Jason Turner, division chief of the Jefferson City Fire Department, said.
MU Health Care echoed the Jefferson City Fire Department's statement and said they haven't seen a shortage of naloxone.
Residents start petition in opposition of potential removal of Business Loop ramp
Residents are protesting the potential removal of the westbound Business Loop ramp located at Interstate 70.
On Sept. 13, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced it was considering the removal of the ramp and wanted local feedback.
The petition received over 1,000 signatures. MoDOT says the opinions of mid-Missourians will matter.
Boonville farm looking forward to pumpkin season despite weather issues
One Boonville farm has found a way to keep its pumpkins safe from the late September heat.
"I was just set up for irrigating a long time ago," Peach Tree Farms owner Bruce Arnett said. "Irrigation is the only way to go so they grow some nice pumpkins."
While some pumpkin patches are struggling to open due to damaged pumpkins, Arnett is looking forward to his pumpkin patch opening on Oct. 1.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Today daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be more calm and still out from the southwest at 5-15 mph. Relative humidity values are still expected around 30-40% this afternoon and is dry enough of brush fires again today.