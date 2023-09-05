Lake of the Ozarks businesses have mixed Labor Day weekend
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and plenty of people took to the Lake of the Ozarks in order to commemorate the occasion.
One business owner, however, expected more traffic.
Larry's on the Lake is the Lake of the Ozarks' only floating bar. Michael Finley, bar manager, has been with the establishment for six years. He says that he's seen record breaking sales before the pandemic, but COVID and this summer's extreme heat have seen sales numbers go down.
Jamestown's new shelter continues to bring the community together
The community of Jamestown's new shelter was built just in time for its 61st annual Labor Day celebration. The new shelter, which serves as an outdoor space for people to use, was built by the community through the Jamestown Lions Club.
The Jamestown Lions Club hosts a Labor Day celebration each year. The group is comprised of both men and women who help raise money to support the community.
This year's Labor Day celebration started on Friday with a tractor pull, car show and community worship service, and ended on Monday with a softball tournament and bingo.
Columbia City Council set to discuss family leave, utility bond Tuesday
The Columbia City Council will be presented with a staff report on the cost of providing paid family leave for city employees at a work session Tuesday.
The council also will hear a pitch for such a benefit for all city workers during its regular meeting from LiUNA Local 955, the union representing more than 200 city workers.
The staff report on family leave provides options and cost estimates for providing such a benefit. For example, the report estimates that six weeks of paid family leave per employee could cost the city about $1.3 million, while providing a 10-week benefit would cost about $2.2 million.
Missouri Task Force 1 returns home after Hurricane Idalia deployment
Missouri Task Force (MO-TF1) arrived back in Boone County Monday afternoon after spending a week in Florida helping with Hurricane Idalia recovery.
Members of the Boone County Fire Protection District and two employees from the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District are part of the MO-TF1 team.
The task force spent a total of seven days in parts of Florida, including Pensacola, Lafayette County and Panama City. One day was dedicated to clean-up efforts, while the remaining six days were focused on conducting damage assessments for the community.
Hundreds participate in 64th annual Heart of America marathon
Three hundred people participated in the 64th annual Heart of America marathon, the second oldest continuously running marathon in the United States, on Monday.
Joe Duncan, who founded the event back in 1960, ran a portion of the race Monday along with 300 runners who mostly originated from Missouri but also came from Texas, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and even Australia.