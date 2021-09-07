Bagnell Dam bridge work to begin Tuesday in Lake Ozark
During repairs, Business Route 54 will be closed at the bridge for approximately three months.
"I think there is going to be a lot more traffic," Lake of the Ozarks local Tyler Hawk said. "It's going to be a lot more busier."
But it is also known that these repairs are needed to keep travel across the bridge a safe experience.
Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeing fewer crashes this holiday weekend
During Labor Day weekend in 2020 the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a significantly larger number of crashes.
According to the MSHP online crash report, they reported 81 crashes this weekend. (These numbers are accurate as of 4:00 a.m. 9/7)
The time frame that the MSHP considers Labor Day weekend activity is from 6p.m. Friday until 11:59p.m, Monday.
This time last year, MSHP reported 274 crashes. Additionally, they reported 10 fatalities, 13 statewide.
So far, the number of fatalities reported this weekend is seven according to the information found on MSHP's website.
On a day celebrating American workers, job vacancies are prevalent in Mid-Missouri
After 18 months of Americans receiving extended unemployment benefits, the expansion to the nation's unemployment benefits system under the American Rescue Plan has expired.
During a day that celebrates the working class of America, Columbia businesses are struggling to match unemployment claims with new hires.
Two months after federal unemployment benefits ended in Missouri, "We're Hiring" signs are still everywhere you look in Columbia.
Marathon runners return for Columbia Track Club's 62nd annual race
Columbia Track Club hosted its 62nd Annual Heart of America Marathon Monday morning.
Three-hundred participants lined up at 6 a.m. outside the Boone County History and Culture Center.
According to organizers, the marathon is the second oldest continuously running marathon in the United States. The event started in 1960 and attracts competitors from all over Missouri and even outside the state.
Missouri statewide vaccinations up 6% since incentive campaign launch
In the nearly 7 weeks since the Missouri vaccination incentive program launched, doses administered have maintained a steady average.
At the time of the incentive program launch, KOMU 8 reported the statewide completed vaccination rate was just about 40%. Yesterday, it reached nearly 46%.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
We are waking up to temperatures in the middle 60s this morning, but we will quickly warm into the 80s with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 90s.