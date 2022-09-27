Columbia health nonprofit and LGBTQ activist celebrate change to Monkeypox screening
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has decided to no longer ask for disclosure of a person's sexual or gender identity on its Monkeypox vaccine screening forms.
Spectrum Health Care in Columbia describes itself as a patient-centered health clinic and nonprofit.
In its office, educational posters carry its LGBTQ-friendly message.
And with Monkeypox now a concern in Missouri, the clinic is getting questions from patients about the emerging issue.
"Disease doesn't have a preference," Caleb Mitchell, the nonprofit's executive director, said. "It's looking for human hosts."
State officials grant Mexico, Fulton hospitals more time to reopen doors
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approved Platinum Health's request to extend temporary suspension of its hospital license at both the Mexico and Fulton locations.
DHSS confirmed that the licenses for both hospitals will now expire Dec. 20, 2022, giving them 90 days to reopen doors at each location.
Amy O'Brien, the CEO of the Audrain Community Hospital, said Platinum requested a variance to the existing extension adding those additional 90 days. That means if the DHSS did not approve this variance, Platinum's hospital licenses in Fulton and Mexico would have expired when the original extension did on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Battle and North County Schools 'in contact' after livestream remarks
North County High School officials have issued apologies regarding comments made on a student-led livestream of Friday's football game between North County and Battle High School.
North County Athletic Director Jim Palmer said he is in contact with Battle administration regarding the comments.
During the livestream, one of the student commentators said that Battle is a "violent team" and "gets kids from really rough situations and puts them in a school."
The North County School's media department sent an apology statement to KOMU 8.
Deadline for Missouri gas tax refund approaches
Missourians have until Friday to file their requests for gas tax refunds.
People who drive vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds and those that can be driven on both highways and non-highway roads can submit refund requests to the Missouri Department of Revenue. The refund is $0.025 for every gallon of gas purchased from Oct. 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
Former fraternity members charged in MU hazing case to appear in court this week
A former Phi Gamma Delta member at MU appeared virtually for a hearing at the Boone County Courthouse Monday morning.
The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas Shultz with hazing. This comes after last year’s fraternity party that left Daniel Santulli with alcohol poisoning.
On Monday, Judge Jeff Harris ultimately decided that neither side was in the position to tell him a ready date for the trial or how long it would last. The next hearing for Shultz's case is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m. The jury will be chosen in Greene County, however the trial will still be held in Boone County, according to the defendant's attorney Brent Haden.
Forecast: A quiet and mild pattern for Missouri; Ian now focusing on Tampa, Florida
The weather has begun another very quiet pattern for Missouri and comfortable weather will be around for another full week!
Look for lots of sunshine and calmer, but noticeable northerly winds as high pressure moves into Missouri for a nearly full seven days! Temps this morning are in the lower to middle 40s, rising only in the middle 70s this afternoon.
Even cooler temperatures will be felt Wednesday and Thursday and we could see many locations drop in the upper 30s at night!