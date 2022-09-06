Unemployment is high, but Columbia small business owner keeps positions staffed
A monthly jobs report, released Friday, shows unemployment is up by .2% this month in spite of an increase in the number of jobs available. Economics believe this is overall good news, however, as it could mean that the rate of inflation is slowing and jobs are readily available.
One Columbia small business owner has found ways to add jobs and employ those to fill them in recent months. Bridget Williams, owner of Artistry Salon, has innovated through a niche labor market and finds potential employees through her teaching job at a Columbia beauty school.
She additionally added five new positions to her salon which took her about three months to fill.
Battlefield Lavender celebrates last day of 'you pick' lavender season
Battlefield Lavender hosted its last day of the "you pick" lavender season Monday, opening their field for the public to come and see its lavender selection before the farm closes until spring. The farm was open to visitors Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
After picking season closes, the farm's owners can put the remainder of their crop to good use in making products such as hydrosol and essential oil.
Labor Day is technically the last day of the picking season, Battlefield will continue to welcome visitors in the coming weeks until all their plants have been winterized.
Columbia City Council to discuss water utility rate increases at Tuesday's meeting
During its discussion of 2023 fiscal year budget amendments this Tuesday, Columbia City Council will also go over proposed water utility rate increases. According to the meeting agenda, the average customer would see an approximate $2 monthly increase in water rates.
Amended fees would increase this fiscal year by 10% and an additional 4% the following years, with an additional 15% increased proposed for commercial water utility fees. This is all determined by the time of year, amount of usage and residential tiers.
Tuesday's meeting will be the second of three budget hearings with the Council voting on a final decision on Sept. 19. If approved, utility rates will change for the 2023 fiscal year.
KOMU 8 will stream the 7 p.m. meeting on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 streaming apps.
Travel at COU in full swing to finish off Labor Day weekend
Labor Day is typically a marker of the end of summer travel and is therefore one of the most-traveled days across the year. In spite of this, however, many travelers utilizing Columbia Regional Airport did not report any major delays or cancellations this weekend.
For many COU travelers, this weekend could be their last time using only the main building as the airport's new terminal is projected to be open at the end of September. Although the opening comes as airlines report pilot shortages and American Airlines even will temporarily out its flights in Columbia starting in November.
For more information on COU departures and arrivals, you can view all upcoming flights on its website.
Kentucky man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
A 29-year-old man from Kentucky drowned this weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The man, Tyler Elliot from Louisville, Kentucky, was reportedly impaired when he jumped into the water from a pontoon Saturday around 4:15 p.m. at the 4 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm, according to an incident report from the highway patrol.
The report continued to state that Elliot had "diminished swimming capabilities." He was recovered and pronounced deceased at 9:25 a.m. the following day.
Forecast: Daytime sunshine returns, foggy mornings with milder nights
A dense fog advisory was issued for parts of the state this morning due to heavy fog that has developed over much of central and western Missouri. Visibility on roads will be low at times.
This fog will be heavy for several hours this morning and may not clear up until mid to even late morning over western Missouri.
Sunshine will finally begin to return this afternoon as the upper-level low that was stuck outside of St Louis is now moving east. Daytime temps will reach the middle 80s today, cooling in the 70s this evening.