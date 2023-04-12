Jefferson City man charged in woman's stabbing death
A Jefferson City man is facing four felony charges in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old woman.
According to a news release from Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson, Jasmine King was found deceased on Monday with stab wounds and sharp-force injuries.
Police said they then arrested Sergio Sayles, 36, of Jefferson City, Monday night in McClung Park.
Sayles is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree stalking.
Court documents say King and Sayles had an "off-and-on intimate relationship" and they also share a child together.
Two Columbia men arrested in Monday's shooting outside gas station
The Columbia Police Department (CPD) announced on Tuesday they arrested two men in connection to Monday's shooting outside a Hy-Vee gas station.
34-year-old Royelle Dewayne Hunt was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence, but he has not yet been officially charged.
Police said they also arrested and charged 27-year-old Kentrail Deshawn Taylor on three counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of armed criminal action, property damage and endangering the welfare of a child.
CPD said officers responded the Hy-Vee gas station on Trimble Road on Monday for reports of shots fired.
Officers said Taylor began shooting at Hunt. Both Hunt and a female victim were shot and drove themselves to the hospital.
Youth strep throat cases are up but key antibiotic remains available in Columbia
Columbia health officials said they have seen an increase in youth strep throat cases, but necessary antibiotics, like amoxicillin, are available in Columbia despite national shortages.
The U.S. Food and Drug administration said it has had amoxicillin on its shortage list since last October.
Kilgore's pharmacist Bill Morrissey said his store is doing well with supplying people with what they need.
"Right now, the commercially available product, we've been able to pretty readily get and have not had issues supplying customers with it," he said.
Missouri Theater premieres MU edition of 'The College Tour'
The University of Missouri is taking new steps to take away some stress for future college students. This season, MU was featured on an episode of 'The College Tour.'
On Tuesday, the Missouri Theater hosted the episode premiere which features MU. MU students in the episode posed for selfies on the red carpet to celebrate the project.
"The students we have involved here, the experiences that they talk about and the opportunities that they preview, are going to absolutely entice more Tigers to come to Mizzou," Victoria Shore, a sophomore at MU who was featured on the show, said. "I'm really excited that 'The College Tour' [MU] episode is showing everyone all of that."
The project took nine months to complete and will be available on Amazon Prime on May 23.
Forecast: Temperatures reaching the 80s over the next few days
Morning temperatures on Wednesday will start in the lower 50s in the morning with highs warming to the lower 80s in the afternoon under a sunny sky.
Looking forward to the weekend, a cold front will arrive on Saturday bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected at this point and time.
Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will then start to warm through the rest of the week.