New Bloomfield residents protest plan for corporate solar plant
NextEra Energy, the world's largest utility company, is planning on building an industrial solar plant that will surround the small community of New Bloomfield, MO.
"For our community, that's going to close our school off from any further development. It would go right up to the edge of the school property, and for our town it would also mean that we couldn't expand to the north at all," resident Barb Laucks says.
She said the majority of New Bloomfield's population is against the solar plant, but there are a select few landowners who are in favor and have already signed up for it.
Laucks says that those landowners receive money from the energy company since they're willing to give up their land.
STORM MODE: Tracking Wednesday's severe potential
Tuesday night, after midnight, a line of thunderstorms may be strong to severe to our northwest. Should that line hold together, it may push into central Missouri in the early morning hours and bring showers and thunderstorms, potentially along with damaging wind, to Saline, Chariton, Macon and Randolph counties.
Thunderstorms may begin as early as 8am. Midday will be the best chance for thunderstorms, between 10am and 1pm. Storms should be east of central Missouri by 2-3pm.
State AG, Moberly School District reach settlement on Sunshine Law violation suit
The state attorney general and Moberly School District reached an agreement on a lawsuit regarding the district's alleged violation of the Missouri Sunshine Law, according to a news release on Tuesday.
In November, Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed suit against the district, alleging it violated the state's open records law by charging "excessive fees." According to the attorney general's office, the district asked for $2,145.60 to grant the state access to documents and communication about its policy for recording Individualized Education Plan and 504 plan meetings.
MU report shows rural long-term care facilities struggle with staffing shortages
Many long-term care facilities in rural Missouri are struggling to bounce back from pandemic-related staffing shortages, according to a new report released by the University of Missouri.
This employment decline is more so than other sectors of health care, such as in hospitals and social assistance.
The decline in Missouri is also steeper than the national average.
"Employment in Missouri’s health care and social assistance sector declined by 3.9% between January 2020 and January 2022. The U.S. had a 2.4% drop during the same period," the report said.
TARGET 8: State coroner commission discusses training requirements at first meeting
The Coroner Standards and Training Commission met for its first time Tuesday, missing three members. There are still two openings for the commission, and one member could not attend.
The commission looks to establish standardized training requirements for the coroners across the state of Missouri.
It's taken nearly two years for the commission to come together since its creation in July of 2020, when Gov. Mike Parson signed House bill 2046 into law. That's because the board only recently in late February, reached a quorum, which allows the commission to meet even though all of it still has open spots. Parson has not yet appointed a medical examiner or a child pathologist to the board.
EmVP: Primrose Hill helps women overcome addiction
For women overcoming addiction, it can be a challenge to step away from their children to get help. But, Primrose Hill in the small town of Clark, Missouri provides an opportunity for women to recover and bring their children with them.
"So, when the women can bring their children, first of all, they'll come," Primrose Hill Director Heather Owen. "The fact that they were able to bring their children with them was the decision maker for them. And, that is so beautiful and they can heal together."
The program, that can accommodate up to ten women at at time, allows children under the age of five to live in the home with their mother.