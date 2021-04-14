Columbia/Boone County health order extended until May 12
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services has extended the Public Health Order until 11:59 a.m. on May 12, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
All previous COVID-19 protocols remain in effect in Columbia and Boone County under these orders.
It was set to expire on Wednesday at 11:59 a.m.
According to a news release, Boone County has seen a "concerning" increase in the number of COVID-19 infections. The 5-day rolling average of new cases dropped to a low of 5 on March 31, then rose to a 5-day average of 20 on April 9, representing a 300% increase.
CPD assures public of safety, discusses taser and gun protocol
The Columbia Police Department assured they have had extensive training amid national news of an officer in Minnesota allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man with a gun, when intending to fire a taser.
CPD could not comment on the situation in Minnesota, but they told KOMU 8 News what they do to prevent similar things from happening in Columbia.
Internal Affairs Supervisor Sergeant Scott Alpers said all officers in Columbia go through extensive training at the academy.
"You learn how to use a baton properly, how to use pepper spray properly, you get exposed to the pepper spraying at some academies. They will expose you to taser and do training through taser, though the academy here doesn't do that," Sgt. Alpers said. "And then... you learn basic firearm skills"
Local counties won't see much impact after DHSS pauses administration of J&J vaccine
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it is pausing vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice.
A new standing order for the vaccine was issued by DHSS and is effective immediately.
The department says anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of vaccination should contact their health care provider. Patients with other clinical questions should contact their health care provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
Riverside Park Amphitheater expects construction to finish by May 10
The Ellis-Porter Riverside Park Amphitheater in Jefferson City is expecting to finish up construction before their first event on May 22.
The amphitheater's first concert, with country singers Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence, is already sold out.
Lynn Cannon, Venuworks Executive Director of Riverside Park Amphitheater, said people are itching to get back to concerts after the pandemic.
MU Athletics nearing funding goal for indoor practice facility
MU Athletics is nearing its target of nearly $32 million to fund the construction of a new indoor football practice facility.
The funds have come from a variety of anonymous donors, the largest of which being two, $10 million donations on Dec. 29, 2020 and Jan. 28, 2021.
There have been nine, seven or eight figure gifts received in the current fiscal year, according to news release.
Other anonymous donations include:
- $1.4 million on March 15, 2021
- $3 million ($1.6 million going toward basketball program) on March 22, 2021
- $1 million on April 1, 2021
- $1.1 million on April 13, 2021