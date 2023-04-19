Mother of sexual assault victim asks CPS to release documents ahead of civil case trial
The mother of a former Columbia Public Schools special education student, who was sexually assaulted by her paraprofessional, is asking the district to release documents related to an upcoming civil case trial.
The victim was a 13-year-old student at Oakland Middle School back in 2017 when the assault happened.
Her paraprofessional, Thomas Edwards, was charged in 2017 and was found guilty to the assault in June 2020.
Edwards original sentence of six months was suspended and he was instead places on a two-year unsupervised suspension.
CPS has not made documents public because the victim was a minor at the time of the incident, but the victim's mother is calling for them to be released now that her daughter is 18.
Columbia residents file taxes last minute, both online and in person
Tuesday, April 18 was tax day and for people in Columbia, there were multiple options to finish filing their taxes.
The Salvation Army, Love Columbia and the MU Family Impact Center all provided volunteers to help people finish filing their taxes in-person.
"They can make sure that you're doing things properly," Major Kevin Cedervall said. "That's the big thing, just having that face-to-face connection and the ability to ask questions and get immediate answers."
MO Senate Appropriations Committee recommends $2.8 billion for I-70 expansion
The MO Senate Appropriations Committee recommended $2.8 billion to be allocated to I-70 improvements.
This project includes expanding the highway to at least three lanes throughout the entire state.
The appropriations committee plans to split the funding for this development, with half ($1.4 billion) coming from state funding and bond the other half for a maximum of 15 years.
The committee also recommended $20 million for environmental studies work to be conducted along state roadways, including $5 million for work to be done along Old Route 63.
LU and SFCC partner seamless degree transition program
Lincoln University (LU) and State Fair Community College (SFCC) launched a new program on Tuesday.
The program called "Connect Blue" will help students at SFCC with a two-year associate degree transfer to LU and graduate with a four-year degree.
"It's a partnership that should benefit both institutions, as we give Missouri residents an opportunity to use A+ [Scholarship] money through State Fair Community College on Lincoln University's campus," John Moseley, LU president, said.
The application deadline for students to apply is June 15.