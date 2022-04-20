Corn prices have hit a new milestone, and local farmers say it's not slowing down.
According to CNBC, the contracts for July corn futures were trading above $8 per bushel on Monday, the highest level since September 2012. The contracts were trading near $6 per bushel at the start of the year.
Scott Brown, director of strategic partnerships for MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, says there's a range of factors contributing to the increase, especially the conflict overseas.
"The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is certainly having impacts," Brown said. "The Black Sea region, there's a lot of uncertainty about how much crop we're going to get out of that region this year."
Public safety departments across mid-Missouri are using drones to maximize their abilities on the job.
Rick Smith, police officer at the Ashland Police Department and Air Support Team program manager, said the program has been underway for about the past six months or so.
"It's been more of a trial test type thing," Smith said. "Seeing what we can use it for, seeing how viable it is and it's helped us in quite a few ways."
Fulton Police Chief Bill Ladwig confirmed a second body was found Tuesday morning about two blocks down from where a deadly home invasion took place Monday night.
Ladwig said the body was not there Monday night, and the deceased person has not been identified. The chief did not confirm if the second body is connected to the home invasion.
"I'm trying not to be evasive," Ladwig told a KOMU 8 reporter. "But as soon as we can put it all together and get it out to everybody, we will, because this is just it's not a normal occurrence for Fulton. But my detectives are on top of it, and we're moving forward. And I really, truly believe that we will have this wrapped up [soon]."
The Audrain County Health Department has launched a new service to help residents navigate their medical options since the Audrain Community Hospital stopped its services.
Craig Brace, the ACHD administrator and CEO, said the goal of the new "Nurse Navigator" program is to provide residents with a single point of contact for all questions.
"Residents are confused, they're scared, and they don't know what to do," Brace said. "It's a human voice and it's a human connection when they need it the most. That's why we launched the service."
Residents can access the Nurse Navigator during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling 573-581-1332. Brace said in its first day of service, the "Nurse Navigator" answered multiple calls. He said even when the lines start to become more busy, someone at the ACHD will answer.
Veterans at Truman VA have a new opportunity to get their creative juices flowing.
The hospital introduced a new project on Tuesday called "Unboxing Creative Wisdom Through Veterans' Eyes."
The project is funded through a grant from the federal VA's Office of Patient-Centered Care and Cultural Transformation (OPCC&CT). Truman VA is one of about 20 facilities that received the grant.
Sarah Froese, an intimate partner violence coordinator at Truman VA, said she submitted a proposal for the grant because she has an art background and uses it in her work.
r
Rainfall is expected to overcome dry air in the early morning hours, and continue off and on through the day. Morning temperatures will be in the middle 40s and highs are expected to warm to the middle to upper 50s in the afternoon.