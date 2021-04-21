Downtown Columbia faces staffing issues in bars and restaurants
Unemployment rates across the nation peaked in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, as more businesses return to somewhat-normal operation, some establishments are getting hit with record-low staff numbers.
Billy Giordano is the co-founder of StaffedUp, an applicant tracking system that helps business owners find potential employees out of a pool of submissions, rather than waiting for individual prospects.
Columbia City Council votes to use downtown parking spaces for outdoor dining
In an unanimous decision, the Columbia City Council voted in favor of expanding downtown restaurant dining to outdoor parking spaces Monday night.
The council originally proposed the “Restaurant Right of Way” ordinance at the April 5 meeting. At the April 19 meeting, the council discussed the ordinance and voted yes.
"That's dissolution": MU students and alumni react to social justice department changes
University of Missouri students and alumni are not accepting the news of changes to the university's social justice centers.
Coordinators at MU’s Department of Social Justice centers were told their positions would no longer exist as of July 1. News of these changes spread on social media last weekend, leading to a protest on MU's campus Monday.
An MU graduate said she felt immediate rage after hearing about the center's "restructuring."
"To me, that's dissolution," 2017 graduate Dommini Guein said. "[The staff] provided safety."
She said the Concerned Student Protests in 2015 made these centers a critical resource for Black students.
Burrell discusses mental health during pandemic at Columbia Mall vaccination event
Burrell Behavioral Health set up a display to educate and reach out to people at the Columbia Mall vaccination event Monday and Tuesday.
Burrell Crisis Counseling Program manager Jackson Douglas handed out fliers with mental health resources as people exited the waiting area after getting their shots.
"Through these outreaches we just really want to (let people) know that we're people too and we're going through this pandemic too," Douglas said. "We want to make sure that we're having genuine connections and letting people know that it's okay to say, 'I could use a little bit of help.'"