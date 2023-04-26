One person killed in crash on north Highway 63
The Missouri State High Patrol (MSHP) said one person was killed in a crash in northern Boone County on Tuesday.
The crash shut down the passing lane of north Highway 63, near east Highway 124 around 4:09 p.m.
Officials said 79-year-old Joan Broxton turned south on Highway 63 from Highway 124 into the lane of the other vehicle. The woman then died at the scene.
MSHP said the passenger in the woman's car has serious injuries, and two people in the second vehicle have minor injuries. They were all transported to the University Hospital.
Missouri cannabis regulators announce microbusiness license applications
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Tuesday it will begin the application process for microbusiness licenses a little earlier than its initial deadline.
According to Amendment 3 co-author and attorney Dan Viets, the difference between a microbusiness and a typical dispensary is the limit on the number of plants allowed to be grown.
"The number of plants that can be grown at a time are 250 plants, so in rotation that could be three or four harvests a year," Viets said. "I think 'microbusiness' is an unfortunate name because it makes them sound very small and they're not. A microbusiness license can result in a great deal of profit."
The Missouri Lottery will conduct the drawing without reference to the identities of the applicants using certified software to produce random results, according to DHSS.
The application window for the first round of licenses will be July 27 through Aug. 10. Application forms and instructions will be available by June 6.
Residents accuse Blackwater mayor of abusing power for financial gain
Several Blackwater residents are accusing Mayor Rick Green of purchasing city land cheaply and using it to build houses which they say he sells for his own profit.
Blackwater citizen Rod Casteel and a former city worker are accusing Green of purchasing city land to develop private real estate on it.
KOMU 8 spoke with Mayor Green at a City Council meeting on Tuesday night, but he refused to comment on the accusations.
At the time of this report, The Cooper County Assessor's website lists a property owned by the City of Blackwater that residents say Green is currently developing for private residential use.
'It's a matter of life and death': the fight against the AG's gender-affirming care restrictions
Starting on Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's gender-affirming care regulation will go into effect.
The new regulation, which expires Feb. 6, 2024, will prohibit both trans adults and minors from using hormone replacement therapy (HRT) drugs, including puberty blockers and sex hormones.
Bailey said this new regulation is necessary.
"As Attorney General, I will always fight to protect children because gender transition interventions are experimental,” Bailey said.
Lee's Summit resident Ashley (Ash) Mayhugh, 22, said she is now having to find HRT prescriptions out of state.
Mayhugh said she is currently purchasing her prescription at the University of Kansas for three times the amount of money she was previously paying.
"It just boils down to like, feeling comfortable in my own skin, like just being able to achieve a sense of satisfaction with my own body that makes me feel comfortable to exist day to day," Mayhugh said. "It's a matter of life and death for a lot of trans people."
Defendant in MU hazing case pleads guilty to misdemeanors
One of the former MU fraternity members charged in the October 2021 hazing case which left Danny Santulli unable to see, walk or talk pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges on Tuesday.
Alec Wetzler, of the former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, pleaded guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor and purchasing or possessing alcohol by a minor.
There are still eight other members facing charges, and David Bianchi, a lawyer for the Santulli family, said he believes they will all be found guilty soon.
"There's no defense to these charges," Bianchi said. "In my opinion, it's only a question of when they all plead guilty; it's not going to be a question of will they plead guilty."
Wetzler's attorney requested sentencing to be pushed back. Wetzler is expected to be back in court on June 6.
Missouri Senate debates state budget
The Missouri Senate debated issues involving diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) on Tuesday as the deadline for lawmakers to finalize its budget draws closer.
The Senate Appropriations Committee removed language from the budget which barred agencies from spending money on DEI initiatives.
Both Democrats and some Senate Republicans said this new legislation could cost the state millions of dollars in funding because it runs into conflict with anti-discrimination laws.
The Senate has only three weeks to make a decision regarding this legislation as the Senate session ends on May 12.