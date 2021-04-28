Democrats and Medicaid expansion advocates rally for their vote to be heard
Democratic lawmakers rallied at the Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday to fight for the implementation of Medicaid expansion and push through the current Republican funding blockage.
Missourians voted to approve Medicaid expansion in the primary election on Aug. 4, 2020, becoming the 38th state to do so. The State Auditor’s Office estimated 250,000 Missourians will join the program.
Under expansion, low-income, able bodied adults become Medicaid eligible. The federal government will cover roughly 90% of the costs for newly eligible patients, and Missouri picks up the remaining 10%.
"Flushable" wipes causing Columbia plumbing issues
The toilet paper frenzy from the start of the pandemic is still showing consequences.
When people couldn't find extra rolls at the store, there was an increase in use of "flushable" sanitary wipes.
However, now a problem from this habit is appearing in Columbia's sewer systems and even across the nation.
Pipes and water mains are starting to back up from the wipes not dissolving fast enough, even though some packaging states the cloth starts breaking down as soon as it hits water.
Lake Regional offering incentives for new employees
With the weather warming up, many businesses near the Lake of the Ozarks are looking to hire new employees to meet demands.
Lake Regional Health System is offering relocation assistance and signing bonuses for certain positions.
Vice President of Human Resources Tom Williams said one reason they are offering incentives is to stand apart from business around them.
"It's Lake of the Ozarks, so we are preparing as a community for our busy season which means most of our local businesses are ramping up for our visitors for the summer, so it makes finding staff more challenging," Williams said.
Local Jewish organization responds to rise in anti-Semitic "Zoom-bombings"
With schools and religious groups holding events online, anti-Semites found a new way to target Jewish people in 2020: "Zoom-bombings."
The term refers to when an uninvited guest joins a Zoom call, usually throwing slurs at marginalized groups.
The findings come from the Anti-Defamation League, which released its 2020 audit of anti-Semitic incidents on Tuesday. According to the report, "Zoom-bombings" saw a spike amid the pandemic.