Smart Decision: Election Results
Results are in for the Tuesday municipal election, and Boone County reported nearly a 22% voter turnout.
Columbia, Boone County, Cole County and Jefferson City each passed a 3% recreational marijuana sales tax.
The Columbia School Board has three new members: April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman.
Scott Hovis and Brad Bates return to the Jefferson City School Board with newcomer Suzanne Luther.
Nick Knoth (Ward 1) and Don Waterman (Ward 5) were elected to the Columbia City Council.
Jeff Ahlers (Ward 1), Aaron Mealy (Ward 2), incumbent Scott Spencer (Ward 3), incumbent Derrick Spicer (Ward 4) Mark Schwartz (Ward 5) were elected to the Jefferson City Council.
Find all of Tuesday's results here.
Judge moves Phi Gamma Delta hazing case closer to trial
A hazing case involving the former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at MU is moving closer to a criminal trial following a Monday court hearing.
A 13th Circuit Court judge moved Ryan Delanty's case to the trial docket, but it is unclear when a trial could occur.
Delanty is charged with felony hazing and an alcohol-related misdemeanor, which led to MU student Danny Santulli being unable to walk, talk or see.
Jefferson City Salvation Army plans to remodel shelter with $1.4 million grant
The Salvation Army Center of Hope in Jefferson City has plans to remodel its shelter space after receiving nearly $1.5 million in pandemic relief.
Director Brian Vogeler said the organization hopes for an overall remodel of the shelter and plans to add more family spaces including a child therapy room.
Justin Windell, pastor and corps officer for Center of Hope, said this remodel has been a long time coming.
"This is a 20-year-old shelter and it's been used a lot, and we've been able to serve the community," Windell said. "It's starting to show its age and we definitely need to be able to better utilize this space and be able to make and meet those needs."
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Former president Donald Trump appeared in court on Tuesday and was presented with a 34-count felony indictment in connection with a hush money scheme.
The indictment centers on allegations that Trump falsified internal business records at his private company.
Trump is also being accused of burying allegations of extramarital affairs during his 2016 election campaign.
“The defendant, Donald J. Trump, falsified New York business records in order to conceal an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election and other violations of election laws," said Assistant District Attorney Christopher Conroy.
Former President Trump's next court date is set for Dec. 4.